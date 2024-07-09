Smart Building Tech Leader Cohesion Brings GenAI to Real Estate with Savvy Virtual Data Analyst

Savvy is the first advanced AI chat assistant built exclusively for Real Estate professionals. Post this

AI-Enabled Assistant: Savvy includes a Generative AI-powered virtual data analyst fine-tuned for real estate professionals. Savvy knows the questions that you're going to ask, so it can give you the answers you need.





Savvy includes a Generative AI-powered virtual data analyst fine-tuned for real estate professionals. Savvy knows the questions that you're going to ask, so it can give you the answers you need. Data Centralization: Savvy gives users complete data acquisition, unification, context, and governance from any data source across cloud, on-prem hardware, sensors, and enterprise applications.





Savvy gives users complete data acquisition, unification, context, and governance from any data source across cloud, on-prem hardware, sensors, and enterprise applications. Business Intelligence: Savvy improves real estate and workplace decision-making with customizable and pre-built dashboards to ensure the most value and return from your portfolio.

"As we see a surge of AI-driven products in the market, Savvy by Cohesion stands out as a purpose-built platform that directly addresses the challenge of disparate data in real estate," said Raj Gupta, Strategic Growth Leader at Stantec. "Savvy simplifies the integration and interpretation of complex data sets, offering business context that is crucial, yet rare in our industry. This platform is not just a tool, but a game-changer for strategic decision-making in real estate."

With this new offering, Savvy joins Cohesion's existing smart building product suite that enhances the daily experience of tenants, staff, and employees. This includes seamless entry with mobile keycards and digital wallets, room and desk reservations, parking management, work order coordination, mass communications, indoor air quality monitoring, temperature controls, ESG reporting, and much more.

"As a former data analyst, I would have seen significant time and cost savings with a platform like Savvy. Savvy completely transforms how business leaders access data and make decisions. No more waiting for data scientists or IT resources. Just ask Savvy what you want to know and get instant answers immediately," said Cohesion CEO Thru Shivakumar. "Our previous release of OccupancyAI, gave real estate professionals the only technology on the market with AI-enabled trend analysis and predictive analytics. Savvy extends our mission to provide innovative technologies for real estate professionals and decision-makers around the world."

Cohesion is the first smart building technology vendor to achieve Smart System Verified Platinum rating from UL Solutions.

Savvy by Cohesion is available for immediate demo. Learn more at heysavvy.ai.

About Cohesion

Cohesion is at the forefront of smart building technology, effortlessly integrating people, spaces, and systems to revolutionize facility management. Our suite of products, tailored for commercial real estate and corporate enterprises, includes digital security, maintenance, and enhanced human experiences, alongside detailed insights into energy and carbon consumption, occupancy and space utilization, and operational data. By linking critical systems with the human ecosystem, Cohesion offers transparent operations and holistic insights that not only enhance user experiences but also boost building value, foster resilience, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.cohesionib.com.

SOURCE Cohesion