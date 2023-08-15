Smart Buildings Market size to grow by USD 46,123.2 million from 2022 to 2027; The growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes boosts market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart buildings market size is estimated to increase by USD 46,123.2 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Buildings Market

Smart buildings market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The smart buildings market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer smart buildings in the market are ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., BuildingIQ Inc., BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand North America LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, Softdel System Pte. Ltd., Verdigris Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers smart building solutions that enhance well-being, efficiency, cost transparency, sustainability, connectivity, etc.

The company offers smart building solutions that enhance well-being, efficiency, cost transparency, sustainability, connectivity, etc. Advantech Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart building products such as Wzzard, WISE-6610, WISE-DeviceOn, WP/EnSaaS, and Helicon.

The company offers smart building products such as Wzzard, WISE-6610, WISE-DeviceOn, WP/EnSaaS, and Helicon. BuildingIQ Inc - The company offers smart building solutions through its 5i Intelligent Energy Platform.

The company offers smart building solutions through its 5i Intelligent Energy Platform. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Smart Buildings Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on solution (software, hardware, and services), Product (BMS, HVAC, Lighting control, Security and access control, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The smart building market share growth in the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. Smart buildings are dependent on software due to the need for each component to be connected to analytical tools and other control systems. When every device in a building uses software to understand its surroundings, act, and produce an analytical report, that building is smart Additionally, governments everywhere are concentrating on turning new construction into smart buildings to balance the trade-off. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global smart buildings market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart buildings market.

APAC is projected to hold a share of 31% by 2027. The growth in the region is due to increased industrial development and marketing activities in developing economies such as India , China , Taiwan , South Korea , Singapore , and Australia . Furthermore, increasing awareness of smart solutions by end users and the efforts of respective governments to reduce emissions and save energy are the main growth drivers of the market in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Smart Buildings Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes is a key factor driving market growth. Building automation software has several advantages. For example, the software acts as a control system, for automatic adjustment and control of subsystems of the installation, maintaining predefined parameters for various building systems. Considering these advantages, building automation has become an integral part of businesses. The adoption of building automation software significantly improves cost savings for organizations by supporting efficient energy management. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing concept of BIoT is a major trend in the market. The integration of all independent automated systems with extra features like cloud integration is known as a "smart building." The idea behind the Internet of Things is to make buildings intelligent so they can automatically respond to information and draw conclusions from it. The sensors and actuators are connected by the cloud architecture, allowing for information sharing and better working conditions. By adding more devices to the current infrastructure, this technology makes it possible to expand automated systems. Hence, the growing concept of BIoT is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high switching and installation cost is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Building automation solutions is becoming more expensive because of the market's many manufacturers creating more advanced features, better functions, compatible features, and creative technologies to enhance operational functionality. Furthermore, the efficient installation of these systems may necessitate several changes to a building's overall wiring. Due to the incredibly high cost of the solution, only major commercial businesses have been able to adopt smart solutions. Hence, the high switching and installation cost is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Smart Buildings Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Smart Buildings Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Smart Buildings Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Smart Buildings Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Smart Buildings Market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The Poland prefabricated buildings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 496.66 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by material (wood, concrete, steel, and others), type (permanent and relocatable), and application (residential, commercial, and industrial). The rising demand for prefabricated houses in Poland is notably driving market growth.

The zero-energy buildings market is expected to increase by USD 107.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.18%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers zero-energy buildings market segmentation by application (HVAC and controls, insulation and glazing, lighting and controls, and water heating), product (public and commercial buildings and residential buildings), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing use of sustainable energy is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global zero-energy buildings market.

Smart Buildings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46,123.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., BuildingIQ Inc., BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand North America LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, Softdel System Pte. Ltd., Verdigris Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio