Smart Buildings Tech Launched by Global Coworking Provider rent24

BERLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global coworking operator rent24 has launched its proprietary smart buildings technology service 'r24 solutions'. The PropTech service is available for landlords and operators who are looking to make efficiencies in their building operations as well as to provide an enhanced experience to its occupants. "We have integrated our technology in over 60 locations worldwide and are constantly developing it further," says founder and CEO of rent24, Robert Bukvić.

As part of the service, rent24, which was founded in 2015, developed a Smart-Lock solution using a single mobile app. Furthermore, a space management software which provides a digital floor plan detailing precisely where individual workstations and meeting rooms are located in a building, the capacity usage of each space and the contract terms of the user. The resulting data allows to optimize each rooms' electricity and heating consumption as well as cleaning frequency. Understanding the granular usage of rooms and workstations lets operators and landlords react accordingly, such as diverting resources to new areas, implementing more energy efficient initiatives or adding new facilities that keep tenants happy.

Commenting on the launch of the new service Robert Bukvić adds: "I am a great supporter of the 'bricks and clicks' model, and this is another way in which we demonstrate our specialism in connecting the offline and online world. Our new smart building technologies help provide a better overview of a building and its operations which can reduce costs and ensures better forecasts and space optimization."

About rent24

rent24 is a global provider of coworking and coliving spaces. With their combination of flexible and innovative work and living concepts, as well as various restaurant offerings, the company offers its members a complete service with a special atmosphere of wellbeing. Established in Berlin in 2015 by Robert Bukvić, rent24 is now a global full-service-provider with over 60 locations on 3 continents (as of September 2019). For further information visit: www.rent24.com/iot.

