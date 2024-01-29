Smart Buildings Top 7 Growth Opportunities in 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 7 Growth Opportunities in Smart Buildings, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to automate buildings, presenting opportunities to increase digitalization and underscoring the need to decrease energy consumption in buildings. This has resulted in a spurt in demand for smart building management solutions. The Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies continue to make buildings smarter.

These technologies are causing significant disruptions, influencing how buildings are designed, operated, and managed and shifting roles away from traditional skills toward technological expertise and collaborative efforts. Market trends are driving the need for new investments and business model changes while focus gradually shifts from providing individual products to offering holistic occupant experiences.

This study reveals the top 7 trends for smart building industry participants to look out for in 2024. Major trends relate to decarbonization and building occupant experience, and overall the smart building industry will remain technology-driven. Industry participants should explore and leverage the growth opportunities highlighted in this research and expand their portfolios in the listed areas to create new revenue streams and solidify growth in this highly competitive field.

Top 7 Growth Opportunities

  • Digitalized Management to Drive Development of Intelligent Buildings
  • Adoption of Advanced Building Maintenance Solutions to Gain Momentum
  • Health and Wellness Solutions to Enhance Occupant Experience
  • Advanced Building Controls to Support Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Targets
  • Digital Twin to Enhance Building Operations and Management
  • New Business Models to Accelerate Transformation of Smart Buildings
  • Cybersecurity Solutions to Enhance and Protect Smart Building Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slahqn

New Welding Technology Solutions Analysis: Software-based Robot Welder to Enhance Manufacturing Efficiency

The "Advancements in Welding Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Welding is a versatile and essential...
North American Autonomous Off-highway and Agricultural Robotics Equipment Industry: USDA Programs Accelerating Automation and Mechanization of Specialty Crops Production

The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Autonomous Off-highway and Agricultural Robotics Equipment Industry" report has been added to...
