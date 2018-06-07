Smart Cannabis Corp. Contracted to Build Out Massive, Permitted Cannabis Cultivation Project in Northern California

The customer had previously purchased eighteen of the company's Quick Deploy greenhouses which were originally slated to be deployed at an alternate location. The new site, however, is much smaller which presented the company and client with a challenge to be able to have the same cultivation space in a smaller footprint. In turn, an opportunity to actually expand the square footage came about by CEO John Taylor developing a new, cutting edge greenhouse system that can retrofit any of the company's existing greenhouses to not only be connected, but increase greenhouse square footage. This new series is called Quick Deploy Gutter Connect.

The original Quick Deploy greenhouses sold to the client in 2017 measured 30x96 feet, providing a total cultivation square footage of 51,840 for eighteen (18) units. With fire roads and space between greenhouses, this project required a minimum of 247,000 sqft. of land. Creating the new Quick Deploy Gutter Connect greenhouses exceeds approximately 13,000 sqft. (64,800 sq.ft. total) of grow space as each unit is 31x120 feet. Moreover, this massive cultivation project only sits on an 80,000 sqft. pad.

In all, the new product line can retrofit an existing greenhouse and expands grow space while requiring less land space. More information on the project will be shared with the public as it's available. To learn more about the new Gutter Connect Series of greenhouses, please visit: https://smartcannabis.com/greenhouse-models/gutter-connect-series-smart-greenhouse/

Smart Cannabis (OTC PINK: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com https://sapinvestments.com https://smartcannabis.com/nextgenfarming

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

