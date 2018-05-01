Smart Cannabis Corp Launches New Subsidiary to Leverage Full Spectrum Cannabis Cultivation Expertise

According to John Taylor, CEO and President of Smart Cannabis, "In the past 18 months, we have become a reputable source of turnkey greenhouse systems and innovative automation software solutions for cannabis growers. Time after time, we have seen cultivation projects fail at the drawing board, or, have seen millions of dollars spent pursuing a business plan that too often breaks down. Failure primarily occurs because no single source company with experience with the end-to-end project development process was involved. In response, we have formed SAP Investments Inc., the second wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Cannabis Corp., to fulfill the clear market need to facilitate the process of ideation to fruition in business development for clients committed to success in the cannabis industry."

The company's primary mission will be to pursue the ownership of Assets of Value in the expanding cannabis industry by:

A. Identifying and acquiring land in opportune green zones (cannabis friendly) of the United States and Canada, with initial focus in regions Smart Cannabis Corp. actively operates. B. Entering strategic contracts to partner with clients with the goal to bring a full spectrum of cannabis solutions into the company. In essence, effectively seeking out locations and licenses where the company has the option to build-out turnkey facilities that offer nursery, cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and distribution - using equipment developed and installed by Smart Cannabis Corp. subsidiary, Next Generation Farming - within one synergistic compound that provides first-rate solutions to cultivators. C. Working with existing license holders to quickly establish a long term contractual relationship and ownership position where the company's expertise and resources brings a notably higher success rate in turnkey projects. Further, developing and expanding existing licenses through CUP and development agreements within the economic climate. D. Coordinating with Next Generation Farming, the first Smart Cannabis Corp. subsidiary, for expertise in building out turnkey cannabis facilities with cutting edge proprietary technologies suited for nursery, cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and distribution for a myriad of strategically identified cannabis companies. E. Activating a world-class team, dedicated to brand development and effective marketing strategies, to establish SAP Investments Inc. as a solution-centric, highly desirable end-user solution in the marketplace. F. Recruiting and establishing an operations management team of experts to work closely with company leadership in seizing and nurturing opportunities to be the hands-on operators of licensed facilities with nursery, cultivation, processing, manufacturing, distribution, and edibles operations should the company choose to maintain a hands-on presence when federal legislation advances to unrestrict such activity.

Smart Cannabis Corp. is actively identifying suitable opportunities to launch SAP Investments Inc. and will provide concrete details in the near future.

Smart Cannabis (OTC PINK: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com, http://nextgen.farm and http://sapinvestments.com.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

