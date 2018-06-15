Smart Cannabis Corp. Retrofits and Automates Greenhouses in Monterey County, Shares Update on LOIs for SAP Investments

In phase one of the agreement, Next Generation Farming transformed the greenhouses, originally built around 1947, into an automated facility measuring approximately 26,000 square feet. The company has installed various control systems to automate the cultivation process and reduce overhead. Phase two of the retrofit is scheduled to occur this month and includes expanding automation systems and integrating their SMARTAPP mobile automation system. The company anticipates these additional measures will further curtail the client's overhead.

"The opportunity to have Next Generation Farming reinvent our old greenhouses to serve as a more functional, automated cultivation space will increase the volume of our yields exponentially but it also immediately reduced overhead by a mind-boggling $21,000 a month in manpower alone. I want to thank John Taylor for providing us with automation and state-of-the-art water filtration systems - all of this technology has revolutionized our cultivation process entirely. We are excited to reap even greater benefits on our next profit & loss statement after the next phase is complete and look forward to working together on our next, much larger project," stated Jordan Helfant, Managing Member of Harkins Grow.

Furthermore, the company is also quick to inform the public of an unforeseen delay in turning two pending Letters of Intent (LOI) for services that will be provided by subsidiary, SAP Investments, into contracts. The LOIs will be formally extended until the subject county can confirm the clients licenses can be used with absolution. More information will be shared with the public pending governmental decisions expected later this month at the County level.

Smart Cannabis (OTC PINK: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com https://sapinvestments.com https://smartcannabis.com/nextgenfarming

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

