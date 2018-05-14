Smart Cannabis Corp. Secures First Letter of Intent to Acquire Northern California Cannabis Cultivation License

According to Smart Cannabis President John Taylor, "This is a significant development in the growth and evolution of our company. The reaction from potential partners and investors to us establishing SAP Investments has been exceptionally positive and we are encouraged to be working our first deal so quickly. Our team will urgently proceed with formalizing necessary contracts so we can decisively maximize the revenue potential while conforming to applicable laws. There are several paths open to us, but adding a large scale California cultivation license has greater potential to accelerate our overall revenue and market share growth in the cannabis industry."

SAP Investments was formed so Smart Cannabis Corp. can leverage its expertise across the cannabis spectrum, including special purpose real estate acquisitions, and the building, licensing, and management or sale of fully compliant turnkey facilities for cannabis-based products. Company plans range from building out cannabis specific business parks for sale or lease, to acquisitions of licenses and/or facilities for cultivation, nurseries, processing, and manufacturing.

The company will provide additional public details in the near future. Learn more about SAP Investments at www.SAPinvestments.com

Smart Cannabis (OTC PINK: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com, http://nextgen.farm, and http://sapinvestments.com.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

