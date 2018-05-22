Smart Cannabis Corp. Secures Second Letter of Intent to Acquire Northern California Cannabis Cultivation License, Moves Forward with Securing Contracts

"On top of securing our first deal of SAP Investments just last week, we're pleased to have generated significant interest in our end-to-end services and quickly procured a second project. While we're thrilled by the interest generated this fast, we're only moving forward with most qualified clients who prove they're capable of project completion. That said, our team is motivated to tighten up contracts and orchestrate the expert services we offer in an expeditious manner. We all look forward to updating the public as notable progress is made," says John Taylor, President and CEO.

SAP Investments was formed so Smart Cannabis Corp. can leverage its expertise across the cannabis spectrum, including special purpose real estate acquisitions, and the building, licensing, and management or sale of fully compliant turnkey facilities for cannabis-based products. The company plans range from building out cannabis specific business parks for sale or lease, to acquisitions of licenses and/or facilities for cultivation, nurseries, processing, and manufacturing. Learn more about SAP Investments at: www.SAPinvestments.com

Smart Cannabis (OTC PINK: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com https://sapinvestments.com https://smartcannabis.com/nextgenfarming

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Contact:

Smart Cannabis Corp.

Don Smith, Vice President

don@smartcannabis.com

(424) 732-7646

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-cannabis-corp-secures-second-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-northern-california-cannabis-cultivation-license-moves-forward-with-securing-contracts-300652479.html

SOURCE Smart Cannabis Corp.