Smart Cannabis Signs Collaboration Deal with Dyna-Gro® to Distribute and Test New Advanced Nutrient Solutions

Dyna-Gro® is a longtime, leading producer of scientifically developed and tested concentrated liquid nutrient formula which uniquely contain all 17 essential mineral nutrients required by all plants to flourish. Smart Cannabis' primary subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, will perform tests using Dyna-Gro® nutrients along with its proprietary SMARTAPP remote application controls in its state-of-the-art cannabis production greenhouses. Horticultural technicians at Next Generation Farming will be applying the Dyna-Gro® products via their automated nutrient mixing and application systems to evaluate the performance of Dyna-Gro® nutrients in conjunction with the sophisticated Next Generation Farming SMARTAPP. This exercise will provide Next Generation Farming with extensive data regarding the performance of Dyna-Gro® cutting-edge nutritional products being used in an automated, remote greenhouse scenario. Those insights will inform modifications needed to further refine the SMARTAPP so Next Generation Farming customers are soon able to use the remote automated system while also leveraging the value of Dyna-Gro® nutrients in an automated setting.

In addition, Next Generation Farming will be using, recommending, and selling Dyna-Gro® nutritional solutions, Foliage-Pro® and Bloom™ as well as its supplemental nutrient formulas Pro-TeKt® and Mag-Pro®, to all of its cannabis and agriculture greenhouse customers.

According to John Taylor, President of Smart Cannabis and Next Generation Farming, "We are especially excited about our strategic relationship with Dyna-Gro® because they have been producing top-of-the-line nutrients for over 35 years and are one of the most respected names in organic nutrients for horticulture, agriculture, and cannabis production. Our own data shows that Dyna-Gro® nutrients consistently produce better yields which, in turn, results in a more natural cultivation method and saves money. By integrating their nutritional products into our crops controlled by the Next Generation Farming SMARTAPP, we'll be able to remove the guesswork in nutrient application for customers. The entire growing process will be remotely automated and will also provide the farmer with detailed measurements on exactly what the plant is receiving. This technology, in combination with Dyna-Gro® nutrients, is the next logical step in optimizing agriculture automation."

Smart Cannabis (OTC PINK: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com and http://nextgen.farm.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

