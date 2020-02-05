Smart Car Insurance Company Arrives In Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next generation personal car insurance company Noblr announced its Arizona launch today. Noblr is smart car insurance for responsible drivers that rewards members' good driving behaviors with real-time competitive rates. Innovative in technology and structure, Noblr is built on a reciprocal exchange model, where customers are members who help drive the company forward.

"We're pleased to empower Arizona's responsible drivers with car insurance that can help them stay safe and drive their monthly rates," said Gary Tolman, Noblr CEO & Co-founder. "We look forward to encouraging and rewarding smart driving in the Grand Canyon State."

Noblr's behavior-based pricing is calculated in real time and measures how well and how much a member drives. In addition to savings, Noblr's intuitive app and highly personalized pricing model help directly and continuously incentivize better driving.

While other companies take a more generalized and less transparent approach, Noblr members pay for insurance based, in part, on how well and how much they drive. Thanks to Noblr's proprietary technology, Noblr drivers can learn from their personal driving data, drive better, and lower their rates.

Noblr launched in Colorado in 2019, followed by launches in Texas and Ohio. Additional state launches are planned through 2020 and beyond. The Noblr app is available for both iOS and Android smartphones. Good drivers who want smart insurance should visit www.noblr.com or call 877-236-6257.

About Noblr

Noblr is smart car insurance for smart drivers that rewards its members' good driving habits by giving highly accurate, competitive rates that are based on, among other things, time of driving, road choice, quality of driving, and miles driven. Noblr is an innovator in terms of its proprietary insurance solutions and its corporate structure. Through a reciprocal exchange model, Noblr customers are members who help steer the company's direction.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with a service hub in Austin, TX, Noblr's experienced team of seasoned insurance and technology leaders have received investments from top-tier companies like HSCM Bermuda Management Company, White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., and Third Point Re. The Noblr team and its members are working together to change the way we think about driving and our insurance. For more information, please visit www.noblr.com , or call 877-236-6257.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Noblr Marketing

marketing@noblr.com

SOURCE Noblr, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.noblr.com

