Smart Car Insurance Company Arrives in Ohio

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblr, a next generation personal car insurance company, announced its availability to Ohio drivers today. Noblr is smart car insurance for responsible drivers that rewards customers' good driving behaviors with real-time competitive rates. Innovative in its technology and customer-first approach, Noblr is built on a reciprocal exchange model, where customers are members who help drive the company forward.

"We're eager to empower Ohio's responsible drivers with smart car insurance," said Gary Tolman, Noblr CEO & Co-founder. "We believe they're ready to have more control over their car insurance costs with the Noblr app and the fairer, more transparent rates it can provide."

Noblr's behavior-based pricing is calculated in real time and continuously measures how well and how much someone drives. In addition to savings, Noblr's intuitive app and highly personalized pricing model help directly incentivize better driving.

While other companies take a more generalized and less transparent approach, Noblr members pay for insurance based on what they actually do. Thanks to Noblr's proprietary technology, Noblr drivers can learn from their personal driving data, drive better, and lower their rates.

Noblr launched in Colorado and Texas earlier this year, and will continue to roll out in additional states into 2020. The Noblr app is available for both iOS and Android. Good drivers who want smart insurance should visit www.noblr.com or call 877-236-6257.

About Noblr

Noblr is smart car insurance for smart drivers that rewards its members' good driving habits by giving highly accurate, competitive rates that are based on, among other things, time of driving, road choice, quality of driving, and miles driven. Noblr is an innovator in terms of its proprietary insurance solutions and its corporate structure. Through a reciprocal exchange model, Noblr customers are members who help steer the company's direction.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA ,with a service hub in Austin, TX, Noblr's experienced team of seasoned insurance and technology leaders have received investments from top-tier companies like HSCM Bermuda Management Company, White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., and Third Point Re. The Noblr team and its members are working together to change the way we think about driving and our insurance. For more information, please visit www.noblr.com , or call 877-236-6257.

