Smart Car OTA Industry Report 2023: Overview of Groundbreaking OTA Technology Enhancements

 DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Car OTA Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry witnesses a transformative leap with the latest "Smart Car OTA Industry Report, 2023" - an in-depth analysis that uncovers progressive trends in Over-the-Air (OTA) technology for smart cars. The full life-cycle coverage and central supercomputing features of OTA functions are setting new benchmarks for software-defined vehicles. This comprehensive report is now accessible for industry stakeholders and market analysts.

  Latest Developments in OTA Installations:

  • The installation of OTA systems in passenger cars in China marked a significant upturn of 31.8% from January to June 2023.  
  • A 57% OTA installation rate reflects an 11.9 percentage points growth within the same timeframe.  
  • The report details 696 OTA updates by 57 auto brands, spotlighting the proactive update strategies of emerging and established carmakers.  
  • Software-Defined Vehicles: A New Era of Automotive Innovation  
  • Software-defined vehicles are at the forefront of the industry, with OTA installations becoming increasingly frequent. The report presents a detailed analysis of this surge and the shift towards centralized software updates, which enhance user experience and brand loyalty.

Key Insights:

  • OTA updates are integral to a vehicle's lifecycle, reflecting the increasing emphasis on software capabilities.  
  • Brands like Tesla and Xpeng demonstrate the trend with monthly updates, showcasing the rapid evolution of automotive software sophistication.

Enhanced User Experience Through OTA Updates

  • The advancement in vehicle architecture is pivotal for the expansion of OTA, allowing for broader coverage and refined technical performance.

The report elucidates on multiple aspects:  

  • The impressive expansion of OTA coverage in new models and hardware configurations.
  • Security and convenience improvements in OTA processes, with significant speed advancements detailed in the case studies of leading automakers.

Highlights:

  • Changan Automobile's success in extending OTA updates to nearly 40 controllers.
  •   Xpeng G6's innovative software development services, improving OTA update speeds by 300%.  

Market Dynamics: OTA Suppliers and Technological Partnerships

  The report also dives into the strategic partnerships and technological enhancements that are shaping the OTA landscape. For instance, HARMAN's collaboration with proteanTecs aims to augment predictive maintenance using advanced OTA capabilities.

  Strategic Developments:

  • ABUP's launch of DOTA and VSP products, enhancing vehicle lifecycle solutions.  
  • Elektrobit's integration into various development kits, solidifying the infrastructure for seamless OTA updates.

