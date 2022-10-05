Smart Card IC Market Size to Grow by USD 1.17 Bn, Telecommunication to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Card IC Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" market has been added to Technavio's offerings. The global smart card IC market size is set to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period.

Smart Card IC Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Telecommunication - size and forecast 2021-2026

Financial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Government - size and forecast 2021-2026

Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Card IC Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

16-bit - size and forecast 2021-2026

32-bit - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Card IC Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The telecommunication segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the growth of the fifth-generation (5G) network, which is one of the latest mobile network technologies. Consumers are shifting from 4G networks to 5G networks. This, in turn, will result in a rise in the demand for 5G SIMs, which will increase the demand for smart card ICs.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

ams AG, Bartronics India Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CEC Huada Electronic Design Co. Ltd., CPI Card Group Inc., EM Microelectronic Marin SA, Imatric LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Ziguang Guoxin Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Zwipe AS, among others, are the main vendors in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers a smart card IC, namely Stingray PS250.

The company offers a smart card IC, namely Stingray PS250. Imatric LLC - The company offers a smart card IC, namely THD86.

The company offers a smart card IC, namely THD86. Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers smart card ICs such as security and smart cards.

The company offers smart card ICs such as security and smart cards. Intel Corp. - The company offers a smart card IC, namely Intel eASIC.

The company offers a smart card IC, namely Intel eASIC. Microchip Technology Inc. - The company offers a smart card IC, namely SmartCard Xplained Pro.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the overall maturity of the industrial sector and the high adoption of technology. China, Taiwan, and Japan are the key countries for the smart card IC market in the region during the forecast period.

Smart Card Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ams AG, Bartronics India Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CEC Huada Electronic Design Co. Ltd., CPI Card Group Inc., EM Microelectronic Marin SA, Imatric LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Ziguang Guoxin Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Zwipe AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Financial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Financial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Financial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Financial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Financial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 16-bit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on 16-bit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on 16-bit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on 16-bit - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on 16-bit - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 32-bit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on 32-bit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on 32-bit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on 32-bit - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on 32-bit - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 119: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Imatric LLC

Exhibit 124: Imatric LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Imatric LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Imatric LLC - Key offerings

11.5 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 127: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

11.6 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 132: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 137: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 142: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 143: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 145: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

11.9 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 146: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 155: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 156: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 157: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 158: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

11.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 160: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

