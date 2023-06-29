Smart Card IC Market size to grow by USD 1,179.78 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing Demand For Electronic ID Cards to Influence Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart card IC market size is expected to grow by USD 1,179.78 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. The robust demand for dual-interface cards is an emerging market trend. A dual-interface card is a debit or credit card embedded with an IC chip, which enables the card to be used for both contactless and contact transactions. Furthermore, the presence of a contact chip, a contactless chip, and a magnetic strip in this type of card enables the cardholder to complete transactions over a wide range of machines. Hence, such trends boost market growth during the forecast period. View new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Card IC Market 2023-2027

Smart Card IC Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart card IC market report covers the following areas:

Smart Card IC Market 2023-2027: SegmentationSmart Card IC Market is segmented as below:

Application

Telecommunication



Financial



Government



Transportation



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the telecommunication segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The market is estimated to be supported by the growth in the fifth-generation (5G) network, which is the latest mobile network technology. Furthermore, an increase in the penetration of 5G technology leads consumers to shift from the 4G network to the 5G network, which leads to an increase in demand for 5G SIMs, which, in turn, will increase the demand for smart card ICs. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Smart Card IC Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers Fueling the market growth

The growing demand for electronic ID cards drives the smart card IC market. Governments of different countries give their citizens identification cards in the form of electronic national ID cards. Such cards are introduced in many countries worldwide, and some countries plan to introduce them.

Certain countries provide such cards only for identification, whereas others integrate e-Tax, e-Voting, e-Health, and public transport ticketing functionalities in the same card. Hence, such factors will lead to the growth in revenue of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges hindering market growth

The growing use of mobile wallets challenges the growth of the smart card IC market during the forecast period. Enterprises in the banking industry witnessed constant innovation. Furthermore, most banking-related functions, such as fund transfers, can be done through mobile applications like digital wallet apps.

A digital wallet simplifies online purchases using tablets, computers, or smartphones. The use of digital wallets is increasing continuously across the world. This encourages various enterprises to launch digital wallets in order to cater to the growing demand from consumers. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Smart Card IC Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Smart Card IC Market, including some of the vendors such as CardLogix Corp., Datasonic Group Berhad, Imatric LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, JCB Co. Ltd., Kshitij Polyline Ltd., LEGIC Identsystems Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PGP GROUP Ltd., Protolab Electrotechnologies Pvt. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt. Ltd., SKS ELECTRONICS, Smart Card IT Solutions Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and The Swatch Group Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smart Card IC Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

CardLogix Corp. - The company offers smart card IC such as secure and innovative chip solutions for smart card applications.

The company offers smart card IC such as secure and innovative chip solutions for smart card applications. Datasonic Group Berhad - The company offers smart card IC which is made from plastic, generally polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate-based polyesters, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and polycarbonate.

The company offers smart card IC which is made from plastic, generally polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate-based polyesters, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and polycarbonate. Imatric LLC - The company offers smart card IC namely THD86

Smart Card IC Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart card ic market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart card ic market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart card ic market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart card ic market vendors

Smart Card IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,179.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, Germany, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled CardLogix Corp., Datasonic Group Berhad, Imatric LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, JCB Co. Ltd., Kshitij Polyline Ltd., LEGIC Identsystems Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PGP GROUP Ltd., Protolab Electrotechnologies Pvt. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt. Ltd., SKS ELECTRONICS, Smart Card IT Solutions Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and The Swatch Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by CPU Architecture



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart card IC market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global smart card ic market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 CPU Architecture Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – CPU Architecture Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Financial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Financial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Financial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Financial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Financial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by CPU Architecture

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on CPU Architecture - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on CPU Architecture - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by CPU Architecture

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by CPU Architecture



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by CPU Architecture

7.3 16-bit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on 16-bit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on 16-bit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on 16-bit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on 16-bit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 32-bit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on 32-bit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on 32-bit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on 32-bit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on 32-bit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by CPU Architecture

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by CPU Architecture ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by CPU Architecture ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 CardLogix Corp.

Exhibit 123: CardLogix Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: CardLogix Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: CardLogix Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Datasonic Group Berhad

Exhibit 126: Datasonic Group Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 127: Datasonic Group Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Datasonic Group Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Datasonic Group Berhad - Segment focus

12.5 Imatric LLC

Exhibit 130: Imatric LLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: Imatric LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Imatric LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 133: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 136: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.7 LEGIC Identsystems Ltd.

Exhibit 138: LEGIC Identsystems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: LEGIC Identsystems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: LEGIC Identsystems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 141: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 145: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 146: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 148: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.10 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 149: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Protolab Electrotechnologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Protolab Electrotechnologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Protolab Electrotechnologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Protolab Electrotechnologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 SKS ELECTRONICS

Exhibit 161: SKS ELECTRONICS - Overview



Exhibit 162: SKS ELECTRONICS - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: SKS ELECTRONICS - Key offerings

12.14 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 164: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 165: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 166: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 167: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.15 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 169: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Thales Group

Exhibit 174: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 175: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 177: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Thales Group - Segment focus

12.17 The Swatch Group Ltd.

Exhibit 179: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

