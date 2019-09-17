Smart Card Market Growth Opportunities, Drivers, Trends, Statistics and Forecast, 2019-2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smart Card Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. These are the pocket-sized cards that comprise combined circuits and those can be utilized for specific identification and verification by the administrations through numerous subdivisions.

The growing demand for the smart cards through numerous uses, for example Access Control, Payment Transactions, Cell Phones, Verification of ID etc., is supposed to favor the development of the market during the period of forecast. Smart cards are utilized in a number of applications comprising the sectors of hospitality management, healthcare, retail stores, and government departments. This is stimulating the Smart Card Market demand during the period of forecast by way of giving active data storing, effective transactions of payment, and quicker time of processing.

The growing usage of smart cards in the sectors of BFSI and telecommunication are projected to motivate the smart card Market during the period of subsequent nine years. Their operation in retail applications permits safe and sound transactions and offers newfangled openings to the market.

Smart cards are broadly utilized to permit protected transactions of payment and to encourage cashless payments. Thus, allowing savings of cost for payment dealers and proposing suitability to the customers. The usage of IoT devices and mobile phones has additionally supported the usage of data chips and SIM. In this manner motivating the demand for the product. These devices are progressively utilized in retail uses to permit quicker businesses and decrease the time at sales counter. These benefits are supporting the development of the business by a substantial proportion, during the subsequent nine years.

Classification

The global market for smart Card can be classified by Application, Component, Type, and Region. By Application, Smart Card Market can be classified as Hospitality, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Telecommunications, BFSI, and Others. The subdivision of Telecommunication is likely to lead the sector of application, due to the growing usage of smartphones that indorse mobile dealings. The subdivision grabbed more than 45% share of the entire market during 2015. The increasing usage of mobile devices indorses the usage of data cards and SIM cards, mobile banking and mobile ticketing. The said uses of telecommunication are considerably triggering the development of the business all over the world.

By Component, Smart card market can be classified as Microcontroller-based, Memory-based. The capacity to prevent the fraud and prolonged profits of strength are assumed to motivate the demand for the microcontroller-based component. Furthermore, the greater capacity of data-usage is motivating the interest of the consumer. The development in memory-based section can be credited to its ability of greater data-storage. This make it a number one choice through a number of uses. The two most important segments utilizing memory-based cards are the banking and the retail sectors.

By Type, Smart card market can be classified as Multi-component cards, Contact cards, Contactless cards. The subdivision of Contact type ruled the general market. It is expected to develop remarkably during the period of forecast. Lesser prices of contact-based cards are the important causes for the development of the sector. The type Multi-component card is likely to appear such as the speedily developing sector. The development can be credited to benefits for example quicker speed of processing and improved safety of information. Therefore, it inspires payment merchants and customers to include contact type cards in their particular uses.

Regional Lookout

By Region the global market for smart card can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific ruled the general market and was responsible for more than 40% share of the revenue in 2015. The speedy digitization of the procedures through various business sectors, for example BFSI, healthcare, government, retail and hospitality management has encouraged customers to accept such products. Developing models of the business, in this province, integrating IoT. Which target to implement these cards, meant for the processes of payment, successively powering the development of the provincial business.

Companies

The companies operating in the smart card Market are mainly stressing on accepting the policies of inorganic development by way of acquiring the other companies of the ecological unit. For example NXP Semiconductor N.V. picked up Freescale semiconductor to reinforce its business of mixed-signal semiconductor, in December 2015.In this manner growing its share in the market.

Some of the important companies for smart card Market are Texas Instruments, Inc., Inside Secure SA, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH, CPI Card Group, Inc., American Express Company, NXP Semiconductors NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Gem alto NV, and Atos SE. Additional notable companies are Watch data, Oberthur Technologies, Safran, Spring Card, Secura Key, CardLogix, Sony FeliCa, Data Card, and Advanced Card Systems.

The global Smart Card market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Smart Card from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Smart Card market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Smart Card including:

Gemalto



Giesecke & Devrient



Oberthur Technologies



Morpho (Safran)



VALID



Eastcompeace



Wuhan Tianyu



Datang



Kona I



CPI Card Group



Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd



Hengbao

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Contact Cards



Contactless Cards



Memory Cards



CPU/MPU Microprocessor Multifunction Cards

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Secure identity applications



Healthcare applications



Payment applications



Telecommunications applications

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into :

: Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

