Smart Card Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 26,235.46 Million at a CAGR of 9.12% by the end of 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart card market is expected to rise from USD 14,235.46 Million in 2018 to USD 26,235.46 Million at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% by the end of 2025.

A smart card is a pocket-sized plastic card embedded with integrated circuits, also called microchips. These are used for security purposes such as authentication, recognition, data storage, and processing applications. Smart cards are widely adopted in industries such as BFSI, government, transportation, and healthcare.

The smart card industry is growing with several technological advances such as the new system-on-chip (SOC) architecture, and the manufacturing of fingerprint sensors. A variety of industry players are developing biometric payment cards, and smart payment cards are expected to become a major consumer product to be incorporated with embedded biometrics over the projected timeframe.

Industries like banking, telecommunications, government, health, retail & gas, transportation, etc., store and release large amounts of data through cloud technology. Such companies continue to move to smart card technology to provide their customers with additional security for the data/information required to protect the identity and assets of a person.

The report strategically segments the market into Contact Smart Card, Contactless Smart Card, Memory-Based Smart Card, Microprocessor-Based Smart Card. The report gives descriptions of qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the region's major countries and discusses in depth the major regional developments.

FACTORS INFLUENCING THE SMART CARD MARKET SIZE

Adoption of built-in microprocessor cards, especially in BFSI (EMV) and mobile phone devices (SIM cards), has led to cost savings through economies of scale. In addition, this has resulted in microprocessor cards becoming a lucrative option for emerging-market innovators, such as access control, e-passport, PKI, and multi-applications, where their cryptographic capabilities resolve security issues.

The rising need for convenience and security during transactions has made smart card adoption highly relevant. This gains more popularity over other machine-readable cards because the former needs a much lower maintenance expense.

The portability, versatility, and convenience of having only one smart card that could carry a variety of tickets, and third-party services (such as city-card applications from local authorities or some private-sector applications) has led to city-based transport sectors rapidly adopting the technology. This increase in adoption will in turn increase the smart card market growth

REGION WISE SMART CARD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Asia-Pacific smart card market is expected to see significant growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand in developing countries such as India , China , Malaysia , and Thailand . These countries are incorporating smart cards majorly into the transport, BFSI, retail, government, and healthcare sectors.

SEGMENT WISE SMART CARD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the increasing adoption of smart cards and readers in developing economies, the hardware segment is expected to hold the biggest share of the smart card market in 2023.

However, during the forecast period, the software segment is expected to rise at the highest rate. The software market includes applications and databases for the management system. In a given database, the management system software is used to align a person's information with the data saved. Increasing demand for data analysis and management is expected to support the growth of the market for software.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The demand for smart cards is fragmented. Some of the main players use techniques including alliances, new product releases, deals, extensions, developments, acquisitions of joint ventures, and other strategies to expand their footprints in this market. In addition, many other players are looking to expand their production capacity, especially in Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to be the fastest-growing market for smart cards. Some of the major players in the smart card market are:

Gemalto N.V.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

IDEMIA

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Beijing Watchdata Co. Ltd.

CPI Card Group Inc.

HID Global Corporation

Identiv

Ingenico Group Sa

Kona I Co., Ltd.

Rambus

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Verifone Systems Inc

Others.

On The Basis Of Communication

Contact Smart Card,

Contactless Smart Card,

Memory-Based Smart Card,

Microprocessor-Based Smart Card.

On the basis of Component

Hardware,

Services,

Software.

On the basis of Application

Banking,

Financial Services,

Insurance (BFSI),

Government

and Healthcare,

Retail,

Transportation.

For the detailed coverage of the study, the market has been geographically divided into

Americas,

Asia-Pacific ,

, Europe ,

, Middle East

Africa .

