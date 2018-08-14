Smart Cards Using NEXT Biometrics Fingerprint Sensors Now Shipping From Tactilis to Key Customers

OSLO, Norway, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology and Tactilis Pte. Limited, a Singapore-based trusted partner in authentication and ID management services, today announced Tactilis has begun first volume shipments of biometric smart card products incorporating NEXT's unique fingerprint sensor technology.

An initial run of 25,000 smart cards has been produced at Tactilis' new dedicated manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia. The cards incorporate both advanced large-area fingerprint sensors and integrated circuit (ASIC) technology from NEXT Biometrics.

"NEXT has worked closely with Tactilis to deliver its fingerprint sensors and ASICs for Tactilis to build into their high-performance biometric smart card products," said Ritu Favre, CEO, NEXT Biometrics. "We look forward to continuing our work with Tactilis to deliver these essential smart card components in the form of finished solutions, to customers worldwide. Biometric smart cards represent the future for secure ID and payment-related transactions and these first volume shipments to end-users are an important first step in making that future a reality."

NEXT is now gearing up to provide additional fingerprint sensors and components to Tactilis as the company ramps production and shipments from their manufacturing facility that opened in April. NEXT has provided Tactilis with more than 30,000 sets of fingerprint sensors and ASICs for product development and initial production.

"We're extremely pleased to be able to verify quality manufacturing, high yields and delivery to our customers within a few months of opening our new factory," said Tactilis founder and CEO, Michael Gardiner. "Working with NEXT Biometrics has placed Tactilis in a strong position to take the lead in promoting the use of biometric system-on-cards in a wide and fast-growing range of government, corporate and payment applications around the world. NEXT's large-area sensor provides our smart card users with one-touch convenience and government grade performance at the highest level of security in demanding real-life conditions."

About NEXT Biometrics

NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA ( www.nextbiometrics.com ) is headquartered in Oslo, with sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague, Bengaluru and Shanghai.

About Tactilis

Tactilis believes that living in a connected world is a good thing and offers simple, quick and easy-to-scale solutions that make it easier than ever to authenticate and manage identities, protect precious data and create trustworthy environments for citizens, businesses and government organizations. With extensive technological know-how and cutting-edge manufacturing processes, Tactilis helps you get the most out of the open world while securing your interests with just one fingerprint.

