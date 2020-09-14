Smart Care™ Hand Sanitizer From Ashtel Studios Delivers Performance And Efficacy

It has come to our attention that a hand sanitizer using Ashtel Studios' Smart Care TM trademark was introduced into the market by R&D Technical Solutions Ltd. This product was very recently the subject of a Recall by Health Canada. R&D Technical Solutions Ltd.'s use of Ashtel Studios' Smart Care TM trademark has caused significant confusion in the market, as Ashtel Studios' Smart Care TM branded products are safe and compliant with applicable regulations and have not been the subject of a recall in Canada or the United States. To ensure the health and safety of our consumers and to protect Ashtel Studios' Smart Care TM brand, Ashtel Studios TM has taken steps to confirm that non-compliant products bearing the Smart Care TM mark and manufactured by, or for, parties that are unrelated to Ashtel Studios are or have been removed from the marketplace.

Most importantly, we want to remind the public and press that Smart CareTM branded products by R&D Technical Solutions Ltd. are not the Smart CareTM Hand Sanitizer from Ashtel Studios. Ashtel Studios' Smart CareTM branded products are thoroughly tested to the upmost standards, and are safe, effective and available for purchase in Canada and throughout all of North America.

For further information on Smart CareTM Hand Sanitizer and other personal care and hygiene products, consumers can reach us via email at [email protected] or call 866-ASHTEL 1 or 909-434-0911 (international).

SOURCE SmartCare