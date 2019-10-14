Smart Career Platform Planted Partners with JazzHR to Streamline Applicant Tracking

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planted, Inc., a smart career platform that matches top business talent with innovative and growing companies, announced today a partnership with JazzHR, one of the leading recruiting solution providers, to help companies hire faster and more seamlessly.

The integration allows mutual customers to automatically receive curated candidates from Planted in their JazzHR account, creating a faster, more secure transition from application to hire all within one platform. Hiring managers and recruiters can now review candidate profiles from Planted, easily move candidates through their pipeline and update the status of current applications all in one place.

"Planted and JazzHR share a key passion, taking the administrative hassle out of hiring so companies can focus on growing their teams and business faster," says Susan Zheng, CEO at Planted. "We know how challenging and time-consuming it can be for our customers to manage multiple workflows across different platforms so we're excited to partner with JazzHR to offer our customers an effortless way to hire top talent faster."

Together, Planted and JazzHR can now easily share powerful job and candidate analytics across both platforms. With automated syncing of job and candidate updates across both platforms, the real-time feedback improves the quality of candidate curation and reduces time-to-hire for JazzHR users. "JazzHR is proud to partner with Planted to provide businesses with a best-in-class, integrated sourcing channel to find quality candidates faster," says JazzHR Vice President of Sales and Success Chuck Brownfield. "Teams can now receive a collection of highly targeted applications to build a more robust candidate pipeline and ultimately exceed their recruiting goals overall."

To set up or to learn more about the Planted and JazzHR integration, reach out to sales@planted.com

About Planted

Planted, Inc. is a smart career platform that matches top business talent with innovative and growing companies. Launched in 2015, Planted has over 200,000 candidates and 2,500 companies on the platform. To learn more about Planted, visit www.planted.com .

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.jazzhr.com.

