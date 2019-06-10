SMART Carpet and Flooring Advises: Make a Great First Impression With New Flooring for the Foyer

MANASQUAN, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Carpet and Flooring (https://www.smartcarpet.com/foyer-flooring) believes that first impressions start with the foyer — that entryway into any well-appointed home. With a wide variety of tiles, vinyl and luxury hardwoods to choose from, all conveniently displayed in a special mobile showroom, homeowners are welcome to call SMART Carpet and Flooring to help make the perfect choice for a dream renovation.

Make a great first impression with new flooring for the foyer.

Foyers can be an especially challenging area to renovate since most homeowners are never quite sure which flooring type to choose. But there are a few key points to keep in mind, no matter which flooring is under consideration. An extremely active space, the foyer receives a lot of foot traffic — so it has to be sturdy. But the foyer must also remain beautiful as well. This is the first place a guest sees whenever visiting a home, and first impressions are irreversible.

SMART Carpet and Flooring has two recommendations for the foyer: Journey Tile from Shaw Floors, or Monte Carlo Engineered Hardwood by Anderson.

Journey Tile

Modern tiles are warmer underfoot than they appear, can be installed in one day, and best of all: modern grouts are acrylic — so they are highly stain-resistant and never crack or flake. Tile floors are also far more affordable than in the past. SMART Carpet and Flooring offers Journey Tile, with features including:

Beautiful variety : Tiles are available in an array of stone, wood, porcelain, ceramic and other natural patterns. They can be installed with or without grout and grout lines.

: Tiles are available in an array of stone, wood, porcelain, ceramic and other natural patterns. They can be installed with or without grout and grout lines. Waterproof and durable : Journey Tiles are completely waterproof, stand up under heavy foot traffic and last a very long time (20–30 years on average). They will remain elegant for decades, and are backed by warrantee.

: Journey Tiles are completely waterproof, stand up under heavy foot traffic and last a very long time (20–30 years on average). They will remain elegant for decades, and are backed by warrantee. Easy to maintain : Tiles are incredibly easy to work with. Spills are cleaned with a simple wipe-up or mop, and the tile is hardy and stain resistant.

: Tiles are incredibly easy to work with. Spills are cleaned with a simple wipe-up or mop, and the tile is hardy and stain resistant. Versatile : Although meant to last for decades, tiles are easily installed, and can just as easily be changed out to suit new décor choices in the future.

Monte Carlo Engineered Hardwood

Hardwoods are the kings of classic grace and style. And the latest engineered Monte Carlo hardwood planks offer exotic-wood elegance without the traditional price tag. Some major Monte Carlo plank features include:

Durable and bold : Planks are crafted from solid Hickory, with a wide range of distinctive wood looks. From casual to modern, outdoorsy or rustic, the planks are inspired by the French Riviera. Styles include French Stone and Cape Grace, as well as dark browns like Rainier and Monaco .

: Planks are crafted from solid Hickory, with a wide range of distinctive wood looks. From casual to modern, outdoorsy or rustic, the planks are inspired by the French Riviera. Styles include French Stone and Cape Grace, as well as dark browns like Rainier and . Handcrafted : Each plank is hand-scraped, stained and distressed to give a dramatic effect, with a glossy beautiful finish. Engineered hardwood is also easy to clean or maintain, and is extremely water resistant.

: Each plank is hand-scraped, stained and distressed to give a dramatic effect, with a glossy beautiful finish. Engineered hardwood is also easy to clean or maintain, and is extremely water resistant. Guaranteed : The flooring is backed by a 50-Year Residential Finish Warranty, for a completely worry-free buying experience.

SMART Carpet and Flooring has access to an exhaustive array of flooring choices to suit any flooring job or renovation. With literally thousands of carpet, wood, tile and vinyl brands to choose from, homeowners are welcome to call for help anytime from the SMART Carpet and Flooring experts.

About SMART Carpeting and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50 percent off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to installation and financing. Learn more at: www.SmartCarpet.com.

Contact:

Danielle D'Angelo-Boos

SMART Carpet and Flooring

732-292-6100

214559@email4pr.com

SOURCE SMART Carpet and Flooring

Related Links

https://www.smartcarpet.com

