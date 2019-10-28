SMART Carpet and Flooring Announces: 'Fall Is Here: Is Your Bathroom Flooring Ready for Those Upcoming Wet and Cold Months?'

MANASQUAN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Carpet and Flooring (https://www.smartcarpet.com/) recently highlighted its wide array of vinyl flooring choices just in time to help homeowners planning on autumnal bathroom floor renovations. Fall brings the beauty of shedding leaves, but also the dangers of wear-and-tear due to wet floors from rain and the onset of winter weather. SMART Carpet and Flooring agrees that the best defense against foot traffic and inclement weather is waterproof vinyl flooring.

It's Time for a Fall Flooring Project!

Hard surfaces continue to trend in 2019 fall renovations: tile, vinyl, laminates and wood. The breakthroughs in vinyl flooring over the past two decades have made this flooring choice optimal for homeowners and businesses that want maximum beauty with minimal fuss. Water and weather proofing, resistance to foot traffic, and easy cleanup are just some of the amenities that luxury vinyl flooring has to offer.

AirStep Flooring by Congoleum: Plus and Evolution

SMART Carpet and Flooring is currently highlighting AirStep Flooring as its vinyl-of-choice for the season. Vinyl is a great selection for high-traffic areas like playrooms, kitchens, laundry areas, reception rooms and the bathroom. Due to its ability to mimic stone, wood and tile, vinyl is an affordable option to costly wood and stone tile flooring. Congoleum makes two specific brands of luxury flooring that are particularly suited to bathroom flooring renovation jobs: the AirStep Plus and AirStep Evolution.

Features of AirStep Vinyl include:

Walking Comfort : AirStep Plus was designed to be one of the thickest, most comfortable vinyl floors with multiple layers and cork coring engineered for walking comfort. And Evolution is rated as even better: 30 percent thicker than Plus.

: AirStep Plus was designed to be one of the thickest, most comfortable vinyl floors with multiple layers and cork coring engineered for walking comfort. And Evolution is rated as even better: 30 percent thicker than Plus. Scotchguard ™ : The gold-standard in stain protection for over 50 years, Scotchguard protects vinyl surfaces from stains and liquids. Scotchguard's repelling properties keeps all moisture and stains on the surface of the vinyl, preventing those stains from seeping into surfaces. Cleanup is always fast and easy.

The gold-standard in stain protection for over 50 years, Scotchguard protects vinyl surfaces from stains and liquids. Scotchguard's repelling properties keeps all moisture and stains on the surface of the vinyl, preventing those stains from seeping into surfaces. Cleanup is always fast and easy. Antibacterial Properties : AirStep includes silver particles in both Plus and Evolution as a way to combat most common allergens. Silver is a natural antibacterial element that inhibits the growth of foreign agents like bacteria, mold, mildew and other allergens.

: AirStep includes silver particles in both Plus and Evolution as a way to combat most common allergens. Silver is a natural antibacterial element that inhibits the growth of foreign agents like bacteria, mold, mildew and other allergens. Indoor air quality : Vinyl does not come with the typical outgassing problems that can occur with new carpeting. After complete installation, vinyl is ready for use with no ventilation time needed.

: Vinyl does not come with the typical outgassing problems that can occur with new carpeting. After complete installation, vinyl is ready for use with no ventilation time needed. Easy to Install: Flexible flooring that lays flat and stays flat without adhesives or difficult underflooring. All vinyl from AirStep comes with a No Buckle Guarantee, as well as Life Long Limited Warrantees for other features.

SMART Carpet and Flooring continues to maintain a comprehensive line of flooring choices for any renovation job. From vinyl to tile, carpet and wood, customers can choose from literally thousands of brands — all from a mobile showroom that is ready to appear at a customer's convenience.

About SMART Carpet and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50 percent off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to installation and financing. Learn more at: www.SmartCarpet.com.

