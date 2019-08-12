SMART Carpet and Flooring Highlights Newest Popular Trend in Flooring Renovations: Luxury Vinyl Planks and Tiles

MANASQUAN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Carpet and Flooring recently noted the most popular trend in customer flooring projects: state-of-the-art luxury vinyl. Easy-to-install, waterproof, mold and mildew resistant, and almost effortless to maintain, luxury vinyl tiles and planks have evolved to become nearly indistinguishable from tile and stone at a glance. SMART Carpet and Flooring offers an entire line of versatile luxury vinyl flooring choices to suit any décor.

Luxury Vinyl Planks and Tiles: The newest popular trend in flooring renovations!

There are multiple reasons to consider using luxury vinyl flooring as the next great home and business renovation choice:

Waterproof : All vinyl is water resistant, but luxury vinyl tiles are essentially waterproof. Spills are easy to clean with a simple wipe-up and mop. And since vinyl does not retain moisture like carpets and tiles often do, vinyl is extremely mold and mildew resistant.

: All vinyl is water resistant, but luxury vinyl tiles are essentially waterproof. Spills are easy to clean with a simple wipe-up and mop. And since vinyl does not retain moisture like carpets and tiles often do, vinyl is extremely mold and mildew resistant. Kid and Pet Proof : Due to its water-resistant properties, luxury vinyl is a great flooring decision for spaces that regularly house children and pets. Vinyl can shrug off nearly any mess: even those produced by pet accidents and active children.

: Due to its water-resistant properties, luxury vinyl is a great flooring decision for spaces that regularly house children and pets. Vinyl can shrug off nearly any mess: even those produced by pet accidents and active children. Easy-to-Install : Luxury vinyl is often sold as planks and tiles. These are engineered to be snapped together quickly, making installation a breeze. And sheet vinyl can be installed quickly as well. It is simply cut into place and laid by a professional.

: Luxury vinyl is often sold as planks and tiles. These are engineered to be snapped together quickly, making installation a breeze. And sheet vinyl can be installed quickly as well. It is simply cut into place and laid by a professional. Durable and Long Lasting : Replacing luxury tiles and planks is just as simple as installing them. Without having to remove the entire floor, worn or damaged tiles can be snapped-up and replaced in mere minutes. And vinyl flooring is quite durable, created to last upwards of 20 years or more.

: Replacing luxury tiles and planks is just as simple as installing them. Without having to remove the entire floor, worn or damaged tiles can be snapped-up and replaced in mere minutes. And vinyl flooring is quite durable, created to last upwards of 20 years or more. Versatile and Stylish: Luxury vinyl tiles, planks and sheets are all printed and molded based on real-world photos. So there is certain to be a stone or wood equivalent for almost any design that a homeowner can imagine.

BellaSerra® Luxury Vinyl Planks

Though there are many great brands to choose from, SMART Carpet and Flooring is currently featuring BellaSerra luxury vinyl planks as its choice for this season's flooring renovations. BellaSerra offers real wood and tile visuals that incorporate grout and separation-lines into the design, giving the whole an even more natural look. With stylish colors and designs to choose from, BellaSerra is a trusted brand that offers luxury in addition to durability to any family home or business. Other features of BellaSerra include:

Waterproof and pet friendly, with Lifetime Waterproof and Pet-Stain Warranties.

High dimensional stability that installs over existing floors.

Super scratch and indentation resistance that lasts for years.

Stone plastic composite (SPC) core engineered to provide walking comfort and natural sound resistance, while also imparting lasting durability.

Lifetime Residential Warranty and a 10-Year Commercial Warranty.

SMART Carpet and Flooring has always offered a complete selection of flooring options to suit any décor or renovating job. Business and homeowners are welcome to choose from hundreds of carpet, wood, vinyl, or tiles — housed in a mobile showroom always prepped and ready to appear at a customer's convenience.

About SMART Carpeting and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50 percent off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to installation and financing. Learn more at: www.SmartCarpet.com.

