SMART Carpet and Flooring Issues New Year's Resolution Reminder: 'Remember Your Promise to Lose Weight and Stay Fit This Year? Get Started With Brand New Flooring for the Home Gym'

MANASQUAN, N.J., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Carpet and Flooring (https://www.smartcarpet.com/) recently issued a playful challenge by reminding its customers to begin thinking about the resources they will need to get fit and lose weight. Home gyms are great ways to avoid gym membership fees and other inconveniences, but home gyms require very specific flooring considerations. SMART Carpet and Flooring offers multiple get-fit flooring choices, from patterned rubber tiles and rolls to traditional artificial turf.

Stick to those New Year's Resolutions with new flooring for your home gym from SMART Carpet and Flooring

"Maintaining those New Year's resolutions is just as challenging as losing weight," said Brendan Phillips, SMART Carpet and Flooring founder and President. "And we've always found that proper motivation goes a long way to helping us keep to our goals. So what's more motivating than working toward good health in an attractive new gym space? Give us a call and ask our experts about the best flooring options available, and we'll get you started on those home-gym renovations."

Cycle Collection: Rubber Flooring for the Home Gym

SMART Carpet and Flooring recommends premium rubber flooring from the Cycle Collection to use in home gyms and fitness centers. The Cycle Collection is also perfect for schools, daycares, and educational environments; weight rooms, locker rooms, and areas with soft or rubber cleats; physical therapy offices and facilities; animal-care facilities, doggy walks and animal training spaces, in addition to veterinarian spaces.

Some features of the Cycle Collection include:

PVC free, made from recycled non-porous materials. Rubber flooring is environmentally friendly, created from a reclamation process that removes thousands of tires normally destined for landfills each year.

Easy to maintain.

Shock-absorbing and noise reducing.

Excellent slip and chemical resistance.

Extreme durability over time.

Beautiful colors and designs to choose from.

Rubber flooring is a popular choice for home gyms, due to its non-slip properties and high moisture resistance. But there are a lot of other factors to consider when choosing the best brands for one's fitness needs. First, deciding what kind of exercise will take place and what kind of equipment is needed in the gym can radically alter flooring choices. For example: lifting machines, free weights and exercise bikes are all extremely heavy and require far different flooring needs than mat exercises, Jazzercise or Zumba spaces. There are multiple types of rubber flooring available as well, and they are generally grouped into three distinct categories: recycled, vulcanized and virgin rubber. Asking an expert is the best way to help navigate all the options.

In addition to rubber flooring, SMART Carpet also offers artificial turf and other special gym-flooring materials. SMART Carpet and Flooring always maintains a variety of flooring choices for any renovation job, and the store also carries vinyl, tile or carpet. Customers can choose from literally thousands of brands — all from a mobile showroom that is ready to appear at a customer's convenience.

About SMART Carpet and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50 percent off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to installation and financing. Learn more at: www.SmartCarpet.com.

