SMART Carpet and Flooring Lists Top Three Reasons Spring Is the Best Time to Replace Floors

NEW MONMOUTH, N.J., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking of replacing those worn-out floors this summer? Think again, says SMART Carpet and Flooring: Spring is actually the best time to replace flooring in your home or office.

Fresh air and fresh floors are a perfect match. Spring is one of the best times to replace your floors.

"It's springtime in the Tri-State area, and there's no better season to replace tired and worn old flooring," said Brendan Phillips, SMART Carpet and Flooring founder and president. "It's easy to spend the winter saying you'll get to the home projects in the summer, but by getting an early start in the spring, homeowners can beat the summer rush and spend the warmer months entertaining instead of remodeling."

Today, the SMART Carpet and Flooring team is sharing its top three reasons to replace floors this spring instead of waiting until summer:

Flooring installation involves a considerable amount of foot traffic in and out of the home. In the spring, temperatures are no longer frigid—but neither are they sweltering. When outdoor temperatures are in that "just right" range, no one minds leaving doors open to accommodate tearing out the old floors and bringing in the new flooring materials.

Although today's flooring generally doesn't outgas, some homeowners find they appreciate increased ventilation while they get used to the unfamiliar smell of new flooring. It's pleasant to open a window in the spring to let some fresh air in, but that's not always the case in stormy fall and winter weather or the more humid days of summer.

Spring actually has the optimal flooring installation conditions. Because both temperature and humidity are milder in the spring, flooring--especially wood flooring--has a better chance to acclimate to the indoor environment.

Those conditions make spring the perfect time to add or replace flooring both indoors and outdoors, advises SMART Carpet and Flooring. The company's mobile showrooms carry thousands of flooring samples, including indoor/outdoor flooring for worry-free family rooms and patios, as well as easy-care indoor flooring like Armstrong's Luxe Plank, a 100% waterproof option for homeowners who want the beauty of wood or stone flooring in every room of the house.

Homeowners in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York who would like to get a jump on remodeling and replace their floors in the ideal spring conditions can call SMART Carpet and Flooring now to schedule an appointment. SMART Carpet's flooring experts will bring the mobile showroom right to the client's home, making the entire process as easy and convenient as summer will feel once those new floors are installed this spring.

About SMART Carpet and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's premiere shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50% off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to quality padding, installation and financing.

