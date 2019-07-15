SMART Carpet and Flooring Offers New Ideas for Summer Renovation Projects: Extend Outdoor Flooring for More Entertaining Space

MANASQUAN, N.J., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Carpet and Flooring (https://www.smartcarpet.com/foyer-flooring) recently offered up its indoor-outdoor carpet selection to help galvanize summer renovation plans. Highly water resistant and simple-to-install, outdoor carpets bring the beauty of indoor flooring to sunrooms and outdoor entertaining areas. SMART Carpet and Flooring can help homeowners select the perfect carpet directly from the company's mobile showroom.

Just in time for summer celebrations, installing outdoor flooring can add to your home's entertainment space.

Indoor-outdoor carpet is a category that has grown in popularity over the years, and the designation simply means carpet that is suitable for inside and outside the home. Indoor-outdoor can encompass a wide variety of carpet styles, with some that are used for enclosed sunrooms while others are intended for exposed, outdoor patio settings. Typical indoor carpets are often thicker, with lush fibers that are generally stable against indoor traffic, but are not suitable for outdoor weather conditions. Indoor-outdoor brands can be used in nearly any location.

Outdoor Carpet Varieties

There are several decisions to be made when picking a style of outdoor carpet to suit entertaining spaces. For example: Will the carpet be one solid piece, covering a wide area, or will smaller carpets be used? Outdoor carpets are usually purchased in three ways:

Broadloom Carpets : Crafted and sold in larger carpet rolls, broadloom carpets are traditional wall-to-wall, whole room carpets. These are perfect for carpeting an entire sunroom, though they can be cut into smaller squares to form area rugs.

: Crafted and sold in larger carpet rolls, broadloom carpets are traditional wall-to-wall, whole room carpets. These are perfect for carpeting an entire sunroom, though they can be cut into smaller squares to form area rugs. Carpet Tiles : In the case of small or spotty coverage, carpet tiles are probably a more practical choice. These tiles come in multiple colors and styles, and are cut in a large range of sizes. Carpet tiles can be taped, glued or locked into place and are made to be easy to pick up and changed as desired.

: In the case of small or spotty coverage, carpet tiles are probably a more practical choice. These tiles come in multiple colors and styles, and are cut in a large range of sizes. Carpet tiles can be taped, glued or locked into place and are made to be easy to pick up and changed as desired. Indoor-Outdoor Rugs : With fibers crafted of 100 percent synthetic fibers, indoor-outdoor rugs are naturally water and stain resistant. They are also quite durable, standing up to foot traffic, weather, water, mold and mildew.

Outdoor carpets are usually UV stable, allowing them to resist the color-fading power of direct sunlight. And because they are engineered to withstand constant moisture, all outdoor carpets are mold and mildew resistant. Outdoor carpets are usually low pile, or sturdy Berber carpets, and resist crushing and everyday wear-and-tear like indoor carpets.

Mainstreet Indoor-Outdoor Carpet by Philadelphia

For outdoor projects, SMART Carpet and Flooring recommends the Mainstreet Collection by Philadelphia. One of the oldest and most respected flooring companies in the United States, Philadelphia produces a broad line of carpets and flooring choices to suit any renovation project, including indoor-outdoor carpet for patios, sunrooms, porches and verandas. And all Mainstreet carpets are backed by comprehensive warranties.

SMART Carpet and Flooring maintains an enormous selection of carpeting choices capable of supplying any flooring job or home renovation. With hundreds of carpet, wood, tile and vinyl brands to choose from, homeowners are sure to find the exact flooring style to suit any décor. SMART Carpet and Flooring experts are always on hand to answer any questions.

About SMART Carpeting and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50 percent off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to installation and financing. Learn more at: www.SmartCarpet.com.

Contact:

Danielle D'Angelo-Boos

SMART Carpet and Flooring

732-292-6100

217947@email4pr.com

www.smartcarpet.com

SOURCE SMART Carpet and Flooring

Related Links

http://www.smartcarpet.com

