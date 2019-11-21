SMART Carpet and Flooring Offers Thanksgiving Reminder: 'Now Is the Best Time to Renovate Your Floors Before Entertaining for the Holiday Season'

MANASQUAN, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Carpet and Flooring (https://www.smartcarpet.com/) recently prepared for the holiday renovation push by updating its stock of flooring for the busiest entertainment season of the year. With Thanksgiving and Christmas parties coming up, now is the time to replace worn-out flooring and carpets with better options that can stand up to the additional foot traffic. SMART Carpet and Flooring has two specific suggestions in mind for homeowners looking to make end-of-the-year décor changes: luxury vinyl plank flooring from Floorte™ and Mannington™.

Vinyl Plank Flooring

Vinyl plank flooring is the perfect middle ground between vinyl and laminate varieties, with all of the amenities of both. Features include:

Durability: Dent and scratch resistant.

Waterproof: Vinyl planks are virtually water and moisture proof. Vinyl plank flooring is the ideal choice for high-moisture areas like bathrooms, basements, entryways and mudrooms.

Pet Friendly: Resists scratches and pet accidents.

Easy to Maintain: Daily sweeps and occasional mopping keeps flooring looking beautiful for years.

Easy to Install and Replace.

Colors and Styles: Planks come in dozens of colors and styles to suit any job.

Multiple limited-lifetime residential and commercial warranties are available for all Floorte and Mannington products.

Superior-quality vinyl plank flooring uses high-definition imaging to make patterns that recreate authentic hardwood and tile flooring, without the cost of traditional stone, concrete or wood; while linear, hand-painted visuals and variation between planks achieves more interesting and authentic-looking floors. Floorte and Mannington also both use precision-engineered, state-of-the-art locking mechanisms to easily snap planks into place. This allows individual planks to be removed and replaced if necessary, but also gives homeowners the option of changing out flooring to suit seasonal décor choices.

Floorte™: Basilica Plank Plus and Palantino Plank Plus

Best for high-traffic areas, Basilica Plank Plus comes in many popular pine visuals with several color options. With high-definition graining and contrasts, the planks are nearly indistinguishable from wood. Basilica Plus is 100-percent waterproof, features an ArmourBead® wear layer for enhanced performance, and Soft Silence® acoustic pads to reduce noise and give added walking comfort.

With all the same features, Palantino Plus from Floorte is suited for urban spaces and decorators who are searching for more nuanced, modern looks. Palantino also provides the same ArmourBead® wear layer for enhanced performance and Soft Silence® acoustic pads.

Mannington™: Adura MAX

Mannington offers the most popular designs and décor choices, with additional features like HydroLoc™ and Ultra-Quiet™ technology with wood-plastic composite (WPC) cores. This ensures both waterproofing and a comfortable, quiet walking experience. And Mannington sports its easy-to-install locking style over all grade levels and over most existing floors and subfloors. Finally, Adura Max comes with ScratchResist™ to offer superior scratch and stain protection.

SMART Carpet and Flooring keeps a wide variety of flooring options available for all holiday décor and renovation jobs. With hundreds of carpet, wood, vinyl and tiles available for view in a mobile showroom, SMART Carpet representatives are ready and eager to appear at a customer's convenience.

About SMART Carpeting and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50 percent off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to installation and financing. Learn more at: www.SmartCarpet.com.

