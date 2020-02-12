SMART Carpet and Flooring Suggests: 'Celebrate This Valentine's Day With a Gift Just As Precious and Elegant as Your Love -- New Hardwood Flooring'

MANASQUAN, N.J., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Carpet and Flooring (https://www.smartcarpet.com/) will celebrate Valentine's Day this year by highlighting the timeless elegance of hardwood flooring. Hardwood flooring is an excellent gift choice that will serve as a daily reminder of the giver's love, while being durable enough to last a lifetime and beyond in the home. SMART Carpet and Flooring offers many different hardwood brands from which to choose, both engineered and traditional, with this year's specific focus on the sustainable hardwoods from Lauzon.

Lauzon Hardwood Flooring

Fall in Love with Your Flooring This Valentine's Day!

Nothing makes a first impression quite like an impressively laid out hardwood floor. The rich and dark woodgrains in a foyer or living room always lend a warm and personal touch of class and style. And properly maintained, such hardwood floors are a family treasure that can be passed down from generation to generation.

This Valentine's Day, SMART Carpet and Flooring suggests two sumptuous hardwood flooring lines by Lauzon. Lauzon has been delivering hardwood excellence for 30 years, and have developed the science and engineering necessary to keep hardwood in perfect condition for generations. Lauzon also understands that a quality hardwood floor is a major investment in one's home, so they work to provide only the best planks available.

A Canadian company, Lauzon is a particularly environmentally conscious choice, as they own their own lumber mill within which they process lumber from a two-million-acre renewable forest in Canada. Made in one location, all Lauzon wood flooring is ISO certified and created using a special "No Waste Policy" that transforms all unused shavings, cuttings and residue into highly efficient clean-burning wood pellets. Literally nothing is wasted in the manufacturing process.

Lauzon Essentials: The Essentials collection offers cool hardwood artistry in a variety of differing woods, and all at affordable prices. With hard maple, red oaks, and yellow birches available in multiple shades – in engineered matte or semi-gloss finishes – the Essentials Collection has something for everyone. And by using sustainable business practices that have helped set the standard for hardwood flooring suppliers worldwide, Lauzon Essentials is a great option all around.

Lauzon Essentials – Bistro: One of the many variations in the Essentials line, Bistro is a design of solid hardwood planks crafted of pure hard maple. The rich honey-colored wood grains in each of these nearly inch-thick planks merges with sunny yellow highlights – all to create a total flooring that will brighten and beautify any room. And like all of Lauzon's flooring, the Bistro line comes with a lifetime structural and 15-year wear-through warranty.

SMART Carpet and Flooring always maintains a comprehensive array of hardwood flooring choices for any renovation or decorating project. In addition to hardwoods, customers can also choose from literally thousands of carpet, tile, vinyl and stone flooring brands — all from a mobile showroom ready to appear at a customer's request.

About SMART Carpet and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50 percent off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to installation and financing. Learn more at: www.SmartCarpet.com.

