Smart CEOs™ Brings Accelerator Program Focused on Capacity Building to Charlotte Business Leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kyra Company is expanding its Smart CEOs™ Accelerator Program: The Capacity Builder to business leaders in the Greater Charlotte, N.C. area. Supported by JPMorganChase, Smart CEOs™ Accelerator will be hosted in Charlotte and open to entrepreneurs nationwide. It is designed to equip growth-stage businesses with the tools, insights and support needed to scale strategically through comprehensive curriculum, executive mentorship and peer networking.

Designed to fit into approximately six to eight hours per week, the hybrid accelerator serves growth stage entrepreneurs and CEOs from Charlotte, N.C. and across the country, delivering a transformative eight-week experience focused on sustainable growth. Applications for the 2026 event opened on Monday, January 26 and will close on Monday, March 9.

Running from Friday, March 13 through Thursday, May 28, the program blends virtual learning with in-person engagement, offering participants access to CEO coaching, growth measurement tools, marketing strategies and community-based networking resources. Over eight weeks, participants will explore critical business growth topics, including:

Strategic planning for scale

Supply chain optimization

Cybersecurity and risk management

Mergers and acquisitions readiness

Real estate strategy and expansion

Go-to-market strategy

Driving exponential growth

"This accelerator creates space for business owners to think strategically, strengthen their leadership capacity and position their companies for long-term growth," said Kyra Hardwick, founder & CEO of The Kyra Company. "Charlotte's entrepreneurial ecosystem is thriving, and this program is designed to help business leaders move confidently into their next stage of scale."

To be eligible for the program, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Commit to attending the Kick-off and Capstone events in Charlotte, NC

Annual revenue of $250,000 or more

At least one year in operation

Active participation from the owner or CEO (delegates welcome)

Commit to the eight-week experience

The Smart CEOs™ Accelerator Program: The Capacity Builder builds on the success of prior program groups led by Hardwick, the creator of the transformative Resurgence® program. Across all cohorts, Smart CEO™ Accelerator participants have collectively completed nearly 100 developmental hours, delivered executive presentations to corporate partners, secured 22 strategic partnerships and created 35+ growth plans. The 2024 Phoenix cohort alone generated 20 paid business opportunities for dynamic businesses, with 100% of participants reporting increased professional connections and confidence in their ability to scale their businesses, secure capital and lead with strategic clarity.

"Smart CEO is one of the most holistic entrepreneur cohorts that I've ever encountered because it really touches on everything that you need to be successful from the inside out," said Angel Cornelius, founder and CEO, Maison 276. "We're not just selling products — we're changing perceptions. QVC was my break, but Smart CEOs gave me the infrastructure to make it sustainable."

The Smart CEOs™ Accelerator Program: The Capacity Builder is part of the Smart CEOs™ Program under the umbrella of The Kyra Company, which provides leadership development solutions for corporations and nonprofits alike. The program joins a portfolio of offerings dedicated to cultivating impactful business leaders, including Smart Training & Development, Smart Talk Roundtables, Smart CEO™ Summit, the Smart Talk Podcast and Imagine Excellence, Inc.

For more information about the Smart CEOs™ Accelerator Program and application details, please visit tkcsmartceos.com.

About Smart CEOs

At Smart CEOs, our mission is to empower Smart CEOs and aspiring leaders by providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed. We achieve this through a comprehensive ecosystem that includes accelerators, digital courses, roundtable discussions, summits, and podcasts. Our approach fosters growth and development by emphasizing our core values of collaboration, continuous learning, strategic decision-making, and community support.

About The Kyra Company

Founded in 2015 by Kyra Hardwick, The Kyra Company, LLC, is an operations and business development-focused consulting firm. The Kyra Company offers organizations, both corporate and non-profits, with a refreshing perspective on leadership. Using TKC's strategic methods designed specifically for an organization's culture and objectives, they grow successful teams, engage team members and implement strategic solutions to strengthen the organizations they work with. The Kyra Company is certified at the state, corporate, and government level as a woman-owned/minority business enterprise. https://www.thekyracompany.com/

