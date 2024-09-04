Smart CEOs Expands Accelerator Program Offering Capacity Building Skills to Phoenix Business Leaders

PHOENIX, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart CEOs is proud to expand its Smart CEOs Accelerator Program: The Capacity Builder to business leaders in the Greater Phoenix area. Sponsored by JPMorganChase, this program will empower growth stage businesses through a comprehensive curriculum, mentorship, and networking opportunities. The hybrid program targets business leaders and aspiring CEOS in the Greater Phoenix area and will be a transformative six-week journey to strategic growth, designed to fit into just 3 hours per week. Applications are currently open and will close on September 13, 2024.

Smart CEOs

The program is hybrid, offering both digital and in-person connectivity. Program incentives and unique benefits include access to CEO coaching, growth measurement tools, marketing strategies, community & networking resources and more. Over six weeks, participants will be exposed to topics related to the growth and success of their businesses, including:

Strategic Growth Planning

Supply Chain Optimization

Growing Through Business Acquisition

Cyber Readiness

Growth Through Commercial Real Estate

"This is an incredible opportunity for small business owners in the Greater Phoenix area to receive comprehensive support, strategic guidance, and valuable resources to accelerate the growth of their businesses," said Kyra Hardwick, Managing Consultant of The Kyra Company, LLC.

To be eligible for the program, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Minimum annual revenue of $250K

In operation for at least one year

Open to businesses operating in the Greater Phoenix area

The Smart CEOs Accelerator Program: Capacity Builder is the latest from Hardwick, the visionary creator of the transformative Resurgence® program, whose last cohort collectively put in over 80 developmental hours, delivered 10 pitches, received 14 partners and created 15 new plans. Cohort participants reported renewed confidence in their offerings, funding perspectives and opportunities to scale their businesses.

The Smart CEOs Accelerator Program: The Capacity Builder is part of the Smart CEOs Program under the umbrella of The Kyra Company, which offers organizations, both corporate and non-profits, with a refreshing perspective on leadership. It joins a conglomerate of programs focused on building business leaders, including Smart Training & Development, Smart Talk Roundtables, Smart CEO Summit and the Smart Talk Podcast. For more information, please visit tkcsmartceos.com .

About Smart CEOs

At Smart CEOs, our mission is to empower Smart CEOs and aspiring leaders by providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed. We achieve this through a comprehensive ecosystem that includes accelerators, digital courses, roundtable discussions, summits, and podcasts. Our approach fosters growth and development by emphasizing our core values of collaboration, continuous learning, strategic decision-making, and community support.

About The Kyra Company

Founded in 2015 by Kyra Hardwick, The Kyra Company, LLC, is an operations and business development-focused consulting firm. The Kyra Company offers organizations, both corporate and non-profits, with a refreshing perspective on leadership. Using TKC's strategic methods designed specifically for an organization's culture and objectives, they grow successful teams, engage team members and implement strategic solutions to strengthen the organizations they work with. The Kyra Company is certified at the state, corporate, and government level as a woman-owned/minority business enterprise. https://www.thekyracompany.com/

Media Contact:

Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, [email protected], 214-403-9852 cell

SOURCE Smart CEOs