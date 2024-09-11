Smart Charging Revolution: Elecq Unveils Full Lineup at RE+ 2024

- The advanced technology company is set to shake the market

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elecq, a technological innovation company focusing on smart charging, impressed attendees at RE+ 2024 with its innovative solutions. The company showcased a comprehensive range of AC charging products, such as Elecq Home, Elecq Biz, as well as the DC Series including Station 60, Dispenser 200/400, Dispenser 600 (liquid-cooling dispenser), and Power Center 300, capturing significant attention at North America's largest clean energy event.

ELECQ Debuts Its Full Product Lineup at RE+ 2024

"With a vision of becoming the world's leading smart charging solution provider, Elecq develops its charging products entirely in-house, ensuring complete control over our core technologies. The products and solutions we are showcasing at the RE+ demonstrate our dedication to combining digital and power electronics technologies to create intelligent, efficient, and reliable smart charging networks," said Simon Wan, CEO of Elecq. "By adhering to 'Charge More with Less', we are committed to delivering high-efficiency, cost-effective solutions. "

Elecq Home: Impressively Smart, Impossibly Easy

Elecq Home is specifically designed for residential scenarios. It features smart charging to reduce infrastructure and electricity costs, and its installer-friendly design minimizes installation time and expenses. The "Bill-saving smart" feature can save up to 30% on charging costs by identifying the cheapest local electricity rates and optimizing charging speed through the Elecq APP.

Elecq Biz: Massive Connectivity, Stunning Economy

Elecq Biz offers the fastest AC charging speed in the industry at 19.2kW, making it an efficient choice. When paired with Elecq Power Master, Elecq Biz delivers exceptional connectivity for networks of up to 500 chargers, ensuring stable, self-organizing systems that seamlessly integrate together. Its installer-friendly design allows for rapid setup, with each unit taking only 10 minutes to install and NFC preloaded configuration possible without powering on the chargers, saving both time and cost.

Furthermore, Elecq Biz is bill-saving smart thanks to the evolving Elecq Cloud. It enables businesses to save up to 30% on charging expenses by identifying the cheapest local electricity rates and balancing power usage. It is V2G-ready, complying with ISO 15118-20 to optimize energy costs and reduce peak grid loads.

DC Series: Beyond Fast, Stepless Flexibility

The Station 60, part of the DC Series, is a groundbreaking charger that has garnered significant praise from industry experts for its innovative features that offer unparalleled flexibility, efficiency, and uptime. As the first wall-mountable 60kW fast charger and the first DC charger groupable up to 200kW, it features a unique design that allows for seamless power sharing across multiple outlets, maximizing power efficiency and preventing power waste during distribution. Elecq's self-developed AC/DC and DC/DC modules enhance product configuration flexibility. In addition to Station 60, various combinations of these modules also create the Dispenser 200/400/600 and the Power Center 300.

The DC series excels in dynamic load management, distributing power efficiently across single or multiple outlets, enhancing its flexibility. With a best-in-class efficiency of 97.2% from grid to vehicle and up to 98% efficiency with solar, ESS, and vehicle-to-vehicle charging, it sets a new standard in energy efficiency.

All these innovations can be attributed to Elecq's R&D team with a deep technical background and their adoption of one of the most advanced software technology architectures. It utilizes cutting-edge software architecture to guarantee system security and reliability, enabling rapid ecosystem integration and efficient delivery with continuous iteration. In addition, Elecq boasts impressive laboratory capabilities, utilizing hardware equipment from well-known manufacturers to ensure top-of-the-line quality.

For more details, visit Elecq's booth (booth N83029, North Hall 100) at RE+ 2024, or visit its website at https://www.elecq.com/.

SOURCE Elecq