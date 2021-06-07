Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT) Announces Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation for Switch Always On

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT), the developer of the newly released smart IoT DC micro UPS, Switch Always On, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design integration services for the technology industry. This agreement will enable SYNNEX Corporation to support SCT in its efforts to access key channel partners and provide targeted growth opportunities for scaling the Switch Always On product line.

"We are very excited about our partnership with SYNNEX" said Dr. Nasser Kutkut, CEO of SCT. "SYNNEX' industry leadership in providing technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets will allow SCT to promote the Switch Always On product line to SYNNEX' channel partners."

SYNNEX Corporation's diverse base of resellers provides SCT direct access to the Networking and Power Equipment markets, where SYNNEX Corporation and SCT have a shared focus on providing innovative power solutions to IT service providers, enterprises and SMB customers. SYNNEX Corporation's geographic coverage, extensive reseller base, dominant footprint in the power and cooling market, and value-added services will enhance the market awareness and rollout of the Switch Always On brand and allow SCT to expand its reach as a pioneer in developing innovative power and cloud monitoring technology.

"Reliable power is critical to virtual learning, remote work, service delivery, and so many other network support applications. Not only does Switch Always On ensure home and enterprise network devices stay connected, but it provides simple management and monitoring through the cloud," said Gary Palenbaum, Executive Vice President Product Management and Integrated Solution Sales, SYNNEX. "We are pleased to collaborate with SCT to deliver the Switch Always On product to our partners and their customers."

To learn more about Switch Always On through SYNNEX Corporation, reach out to [email protected].

To learn more about Switch Always On, visit: www.switchalwayson.com.

About Smart Charging Technologies LLC

Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT) is a high-tech firm specializing in innovative IoT energy management products and services. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, SCT has helped thousands of customers by combining 30+ years of engineering expertise with cloud intelligence.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

