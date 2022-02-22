Smart Choice Selects Cowbell Cyber as Preferred Partner for Cyber Insurance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced it has partnered with Smart Choice – one of the nation's leading insurance agency networks – to distribute its standalone cyber coverage and risk monitoring services. Now, Smart Choice's network of 9,000 agency partners across 45 states have access to Cowbell Prime 100, Cowbell's flagship standalone and admitted cyber insurance product.

Smart Choice selected Cowbell Cyber because of the company's robust standalone cyber portfolio which brings the following advantages to Smart Choice agents and policyholders:

Speed: Cowbell Prime enables Smart Choice agents to prepare multiple, customized quotes in a few clicks.

No binding delays: Every quote issued by Cowbell Prime can be instantaneously bound with quote, bind and issue capabilities done within minutes.

Ease of use and transparency: Selling of cyber insurance is simplified with coverages that are presented to policyholders in an easy to understand manner, along with Cowbell Factors to identify risk deviation from the industry average.

The wealth of risk management resources for policyholders including: continuous risk assessment and monitoring, cybersecurity awareness training program for employees, access to Cowbell's risk engineering advice and more.

"We're excited to be partnering with Smart Choice to deliver customized cyber coverage and easy-to-use risk management tools to their large and ever-growing agency network," said Dan Law, Vice President of National Accounts at Cowbell Cyber. "Partnering with Smart Choice also allows us to better distribute cyber insurance, making sure all small to medium-sized businesses have access to relevant cyber coverages."

"Cowbell Cyber's insurance programs are a perfect fit with what agents and policyholders are asking for: speed, ease of use, clarity and relevance," said Oliver Travieso, VP of Commercial Lines at Smart Choice. "Additionally, we know that Cowbell Cyber equips our policyholders with best-in-class risk management tools and resources to keep our policyholders' cyber resilience up-to-speed with the changing cyberthreat landscape."

About Smart Choice

The Smart Choice® Agents Program is a wholly owned program of Worldwide Insurance Network, Inc. (WIN), headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. They currently serve over 9,000 agency partners in 45 states. For more information, visit www.smartchoiceagents.com.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size enterprises. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

