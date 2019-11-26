Smart Circle International Helps Fight Hunger This Holiday

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the USDA's 2019 Household Food Insecurity in the United States report, more than 37 million people in the United States struggle with hunger. Households with children are even more likely to experience food insecurity. That is why Smart Circle International is working with Families Forward, a non-profit organization, to help support local families in need of food assistance this Thanksgiving season.

Together with community partners like Smart Circle, Families Forward's annual Thanksgiving Basket program provides over 800 meals to local families. Smart Circle employees recently volunteered their time sorting food and preparing the baskets which contain all the essential ingredients for a full holiday meal.

"Having the opportunity to help local families have a wonderful Thanksgiving meal fills my heart with joy. I am grateful to Smart Circle for allowing their employees the opportunity to give back to our community. It feels great to know that these holiday meal baskets are catalysts for creating lasting family memories," said Sara Duron, an Accounting Specialist at Smart Circle International.

Smart Circle doesn't just work to fight hunger and food insecurity during the holidays. Every Spring, Smart Circle employees participate in "Foodie Wars," an employee-driven food drive that benefits Families Forward. In 2019 "Foodie Wars" raised over 8,500 pound of non-perishable food items to help stock the non-profit's food pantry whose shelves serve over 6,500 individuals annually.

Making a positive impact on the community is one of Smart Circle's core values. "The dedication to making a difference truly beats through the heart of this company and its employees. It's inspiring," said Jennifer Armstrong, Vice-President of Corporate Communications at Smart Circle International.

About Families Forward

Since 1984, Families Forward has been helping families in Orange County, CA, who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, providing housing resources, food, counseling, career coaching, tenant education, and other support services that help return families to self-sufficiency. For more information about Families Forward, visit www.families-forward.org or call 949-552-2727.

About Smart Circle International

Smart Circle is the country's premier leader in face-to-face marketing. They work with today's biggest brands and Fortune 500 companies to develop customized in-person marketing campaigns that drive sales and build new customer bases. To learn more about Smart Circle, visit https://www.smartcircle.com.

