Smart Circle Named an OC Register Top Workplace 3rd Consecutive Year in a Row

The best employers around the country are annually recognized for their commitment to developing and sustaining a culture that supports, promotes, and values its employees with the Top Workplaces Award. This year, Orange County Register partnered with Energage, a research company that administers online surveys to employees, to honor the companies nominated in the Greater Orange County area.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named one of the Top Work Places for the third consecutive year," said Jigna Patel, Chief Operating Officer of Smart Circle. "Ensuring that our teams feel connected and have meaningful growth opportunities is a priority. This award is shared by everyone at Smart Circle."

Smart Circle has created an active workplace built on key values – including Entrepreneurship, Integrity, Teamwork, Citizenship, and Excellence. Smart Circle celebrates and promotes the success of its employees in their personal and professional lives, and actively works to better communities where employees live and work through ongoing charity efforts.

Together, Smart Circle employees form a unique collection of talents and experiences all working towards a common goal of providing our clients and the independent sales companies we work with the most lucrative opportunities.

Employees answered questions assessing their workplace, and companies were ranked based solely on the feedback from these anonymous surveys. Smart Circle is honored by the privilege of once again being on the list of the most top-rated workplaces.

Smart Circle is the country's premier leader in face-to-face marketing. They work with today's biggest brands and Fortune 500 companies to develop customized in-person marketing campaigns that drive sales and build new customer bases. To learn more about Smart Circle, visit https://www.smartcircle.com.

