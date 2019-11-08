Smart Cities Challenge Judges Announced

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is excited to announce the following judges for its Smart Cities Challenge: His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Al-Mogbel; Amy Ford; Tim McManus; John Rossant; and Sam Schwartz. The group will be responsible for identifying the winner of the Parsons challenge. Semi-finalists will be announced on Nov. 15 during CoMotion LA in Los Angeles.

The judges are:

His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Al-Mogbel : His Excellency, who will chair the panel of judges, has served as Saudi Arabia's minister of transport and is a former mayor of Riyadh , giving him the opportunity to work on some of Saudi Arabia's largest infrastructure projects.





In August, the company announced a Smart Cities Challenge – titled Improving Intersections ­– to enhance city mobility, shorten commute times and increase safety at intersections around the world. The goal is to change the way cities move by collaborating with governments to solve some of the most complex mobility issues they face today, including frustrated motorists sitting at intersections in traffic backups waiting for lights to change.

Parsons solution to the global mobility issue includes automated traffic re-timing based on changing traffic patterns, systems that connect vehicles with traffic signals, and accounting for the rise of pedestrians, bicycle, electric scooter and other means of current transportation. More information can be found at https://www.parsons.com/smart-cities-challenge.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

