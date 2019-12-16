Smart Cities Market Study 2019-2024 - Smart Transportation Will Be the Top Smart Cities Market Application Area Through 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations. The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2019-2024. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.

Select Report Findings

AI, IoT, and 5G (AIoT5G) will be the most influential technologies for smart cities

Smart transportation will be the top smart cities market application area through 2024

Significant transportation solution areas include Freight, Traffic, Parking, and Passenger Management

Fastest growing professional services for global smart cities is infrastructure maintenance, reaching $2.9B by 2024



Currently, over 50% of the world's population lives in an urban area and this is projected to grow to 68% by 2050. Global metropolitan areas are facing unprecedented challenges as the pace of urbanization is increasing at a pace that is testing the ability of city planners to meet the current and anticipated needs of its citizens. In addition, the enhanced mobility of modern society has created extreme competition between cities to attract skilled residents, corporations, and related jobs.



Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments to meet these challenges. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including AI, IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, edge computing, and big data analytics.



Technological innovation is one of the driving factors for the development of cities. These innovations are also an important support for those searching for new ways to manage resources and deliver services. A lot of smart city technologies are being developed to manage specific issues in energy distribution, energy management, transportation management, and public safety. New generations of sensor networks, big data analytics, and IoT applications are being deployed in public and privately managed physical spaces to meet these requirements, though many challenges remain.



An important focus area for smart cities is technology infrastructure to enable smart utilities (smart grids, sanitation, water, and gas), smarter buildings, and workplaces. Systems and resources are intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. We see great synergy coming in public and corporate collaboration, but it will take up to twenty years to fully develop. Major initiatives will begin to make a substantial impact starting in 2024 as critical adoption points are reached and major issues, such as interoperability and security, are solved initially through preliminary solutions.



Developing a smart city represents an ongoing transformation process in which the correct environment for smart solutions to be efficiently accepted takes shape over a period of decades. Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary. For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart city solutions address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.



Select Report Benefits

Smart City forecasts 2019-2024

Identify opportunities for ICT vendors

Identify the market drivers for Smart Cities

Understand the technologies supporting Smart Cities

Understand the impact of smart cities on ICT evolution

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Smart City Overview

2.1 A Global Need for a Smarter Urban Environment

2.2 All Cities are Smart but Some are Smarter than Others



3. Smart City Strategy and Planning

3.1 Smart City Considerations

3.2 Smart City Business Models



4. Smart City Market Analysis

4.1 Smart City Market Drivers

4.2 Smart City Solution Focus Areas

4.2.4.2.5.1 Smart Public Safety for Citizens

4.2.4.2.5.2 Smart Public Safety for Service Providers

4.3 Specific Smart City Solution Areas



5. Smart City Technology Analysis

5.1 Machine to Machine and Internet of Things

5.2 Smart City Data Management Technologies and Solutions

5.3 Artificial Intelligence in Smart Cities

5.4 Metropolitan and Wide Area Communications

5.5 Short Range Communication Technology

5.6 Next Generation Computing support of Smart Cities



6. Smart City Development by Region and Country

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East

6.6 Africa



7. Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis

7.1 Smart City Ecosystem Analysis

7.2 Smart City Product and Service Provider Opportunity Analysis

7.3 Equipment vs. Software and Service based Approach



8. Smart City Vendor and Service Provider Analysis

9. Smart Cities Market Forecast 2019-2024

9.1 Global Smart Cities Market 2019-2024

9.2 Regional Smart Cities Market Forecast 2019-2024



10. Smart City Market Summary, Conclusions, and Recommendations

10.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

10.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

10.3 Automotive Companies

10.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

10.5 Communication Service Providers

10.6 Computing Companies

10.7 Data Analytics Providers

10.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

10.9 Networking Equipment Providers

10.10 Networking Security Providers

10.11 Semiconductor Companies

10.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

10.13 Software Providers

10.14 Smart City System Integrators

10.15 Automation System Providers

10.16 Social Media Companies

10.17 Workplace Solution Providers

10.18 Enterprise and Government



