Smart Cities Market to Reach $6,061.00 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 25.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Cities Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service) and Functional Area (Smart Infrastructure, Smart Governance and Smart Education, Smart Energy, Smart Mobility, Smart Healthcare, Smart Buildings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global smart cities industry was estimated at $648.36 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $6,061.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in adoption of smart cities in multiple regions, emergence of several digital city initiatives, and rise in the need for better natural resource management in urban environments drive the growth of the global smart cities market. On the other hand, numerous security concerns associated with smart cities and lack of funding & adequate infrastructure restrain the growth to some extent. However, incorporation of artificial intelligence in smart cities and the rise in the IoT market & its application in digital cities are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

Trends such as shopping for groceries online, remote working, remote education, telehealth services, etc. have now become highly popularized, which in turn has boosted the smart cities market positively during the pandemic.

This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The hardware segment to maintain the dominant share

By component, the hardware segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global smart cities market. Growth in demand for hardware components in smart cities drive the growth of the segment. The services segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period. Widespread implementation services availed by smart cities fuel the segment growth.

The smart infrastructure segment to maintain the dominant share

By functional area, the smart infrastructure segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding around one-fifth of the global smart cities industry, due to increasing demand for intelligent infrastructure post the outbreak of global pandemic. The smart energy segment, on the other hand, is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in demand for clean and green energy.

North America garnered the major share in 2020

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2020, generating around two-fifths of the global smart cities market, due to various government initiatives to promote smart cities in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 28.7% by 2030, due to growing economic transformation in the region.

Key players in the industry

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

AT&T Intellectual Property

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ericsson

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

