Smart City Entrepreneurs and Japanese Industry Leaders Gather at The Chase Center in San Francisco to Discuss the Future of Cities

Scrum Studio Announces Nine New Initiatives Created in the Second Year of its SmartCityX Global Open Innovation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Studio announced the conclusion of the second year of its global open innovation program, SmartCityX , at its SmartCityX Conference that was held today at The Chase Center in San Francisco. The conference showcased program achievements resulting from its SmartCityX Y2 program, launched to create meaningful ventures between global startups and Japanese corporations.

More than 150+ founders, VCs, and companies gathered alongside executives from major Japanese corporations who are visiting the Bay Area to learn about Silicon Valley innovation and share their learnings from newly created programs being implemented in the US, Japan, and across the world. This year, thirteen leading Japanese corporations representing a wide variety of industries took part in the program, along with 96 start-ups and established companies selected from countries around the world.

"Cities are evolving and re-emerging stronger than ever from the pandemic," said Michael Proman, Managing Director at Scrum Ventures and SmartCityX. "The collaborations between our Japanese partners and participating stage-agnostic startups transcend multiple smart city categories and represent some of the most thoughtful and innovative solutions being deployed around the world. We're thrilled to help further their efforts."

At the conference, Scrum Studio also outlined plans for the third phase of the program, which is scheduled to begin this Fall. It will take on a similar format as years past while seeking to explore companies and technologies in additional categories such as the metaverse, the circular economy, the nexus of digital and real worlds, and tourism.

Co-Creation Programs On Display

Nine business co-creation programs were shown at the conference, including:

During the SmartCityX Conference, entrepreneurs and executives from regions throughout the world also presented technologies and business solutions including:

For more information on Scrum Studio and SmartCityX, please visit: https://en.smartcity-x.com/

About Scrum Studio, Inc.

Scrum Studio, Inc. is an open innovation platform formed to bridge the gap between iconic Japanese corporations with startups from around the world. The platform focuses on three pillars to create new business opportunities: acceleration, incubation, and connection. Its vertical studio programs include SPORTS TECH TOKYO, SmartCityX, and Food Tech Studio - Bites! Learn more at https://scrum.vc/studio/

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is an early-stage venture firm based in San Francisco with a growing Tokyo office. With entrepreneurial expertise and a strong network in Japan, we actively support portfolio global growth and success. Learn more at Scrum Ventures .

