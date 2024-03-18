Smart City Expo USA to Take Place in New York City and Feature Mayor Eric Adams

Themed "The Future is Here", the event is hosted by the City of New York, the African American Mayors Association (AAMA), and the National League of Cities (NLC) and organized by Fira Barcelona International and Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's leading event on cities and urban innovation. The Expo will feature expert panels, open forums, workshops, and demos with a special focus on the "smart" technologies and cutting-edge innovations in infrastructure, sustainability, and transportation to prepare the 16 cities across North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We are thrilled to welcome Smart City Expo USA with its innovative leaders and cutting-edge technologies to create resilient, equitable, and sustainable cities for tomorrow," said Mayor Adams. "As the largest and most diverse city in the nation, New York City is proud to lead by example and truly exemplifies this year's theme, 'The Future is Here.'"

The Expo showcases companies transforming our cities through innovative, sustainable, and equitable technologies. It highlights the economic and social mobility offered by digital transformation and modern, sustainable infrastructure. More than 100 speakers and leading companies will address infrastructure, finance, transportation, frontier technologies, climate, and civic engagement.

"With 16 cities across North America preparing to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we have an extraordinary moment in time to use sport to drive economic development and build smart, modern, and inclusive 21st century cities," said Aarti Tandon, CEO, Smart City Expo USA. "We look forward to global leaders and companies sharing best practices in next-gen infrastructure, sustainability, and technology to help all communities leapfrog into the future."

"With the explosion of tech start-ups, VC funding, piloting, and innovation, New York City is a thriving hub for tech, climate, and life sciences sectors, and we are thrilled to showcase this progress to global leaders at Smart City Expo USA this spring," said NYCEDC President & CEO Andrew Kimball. "I look forward to sharing additional insights into the work we are doing at NYCEDC to bolster these future-focused sectors, and create a more vibrant, inclusive, and globally competitive economy for all New Yorkers."

"New York City's status as a global innovation hub makes us the perfect host site for Smart City Expo USA," said New York City Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser. "This year's conference offers an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how we're leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive economic growth, enhance public safety, improve government operations, and build a better city for New Yorkers."

"New York City continues to exemplify what it means to be a smart city for communities throughout the United States," said Ricard Zapatero, CEO, Fira Barcelona. "We are pleased to support this critical effort to develop smarter, more equitable, and resilient practices."

"As the next President of the African American Mayors Association and the first Black Mayor to lead the City of Montgomery, Alabama, the historic birthplace of the civil rights movement, I am pleased to partner with Smart City Expo USA to bring next-gen technologies to communities across the country," said Montgomery Mayor and Vice President of the African American Mayors Association Steven L. Reed. "We must collectively take advantage of the opportunities that ethical AI, sensors, data, IoT, Web3, and blockchain can bring in terms of efficiency but address the extraordinary challenges they present as well. Smart City Expo USA is the ideal forum to engage with companies who can drive inclusive economic development, particularly on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics."

"The National League of Cities is thrilled to partner with Smart City Expo USA for this year's conference, as we jointly work to help communities of all sizes address topics from infrastructure to finance to transportation. To build the smart cities of tomorrow, local governments need to be on the cutting edge today – and this expo will help provide them with the resources to get there," said David Sander, Mayor of Rancho Cordova, CA and President of the National League of Cities.

Through the creation of the Office of Technology and Innovation, the Adams administration has further advanced New York City's position as one of the most forward-looking cities in the world. The City of New York has launched several groundbreaking programs that leveraged tech to create opportunity, improve public safety, and make government run better. These efforts include initiatives such as Big Apple Connect , which has delivered free internet access to 330,000 public housing residents; MyCity , a one-stop shop for municipal services and benefits; a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence Action Plan for responsible AI use in city government; and the NYC Smart City Testbed Program to streamline and accelerate the process for piloting emerging technologies.

