Smart City Expo World Congress 2019 to become the most sustainable and inclusive show yet

The Towards Zero Waste initiative will implement dematerialization, selective waste collection, prevention and reuse of materials as well as emissions compensation to make SCEWC as sustainable as possible. The actions included in the plan comprise the elimination of single-use plastics, elimination of food waste, reuse of materials -including passes and pass holders-, selective waste collection, dematerialization of event tools (event App, electronic invoicing, e-kiosk and press corner) and carbon emissions compensation.

This year's initiatives include a project to invest the profit coming from merchandising sales in the reforestation of the Spanish village of Traid. The initiative has been conducted together with CO2 Revolution, a local start-up who has developed an intelligent seed, which can be launched from drones. This new technology enables the reforestation of large tracts of land in hours and at a low cost.

On 2017, SCEWC's Towards Zero Waste Initiative prevented the production of over 15,300 kg of waste -an increase of 190% from 2017-, ensured the selective collection of 10,740 kg of waste – 253% increase from 2017-, reused 23,000 m2 of carpet and compensated for 181.25 tonnes of CO2.

Towards Inclusivity

Inclusivity will be the focus of the Towards Inclusivity program which aims to make sure the event is accessible to all attendees, and that everyone feels represented and has a voice. The initiative comprises actions such as providing electric scooters to ensure that people with reduced mobility are able to move throughout the venue, reserving spaces for wheelchairs and scooters in all Congress rooms and also at the venue's food courts and organize guided tours for people with visual impairment Cultural and religious diversity will also be a main focus of the initiative and the event will provide dedicated prayer rooms, adapted to all needs, and prayer kits for ablutions to attendees and will offer a variety of lunch menus with halal, kosher and veggie/vegan options.

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona