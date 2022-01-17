Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market to Grow by USD 55.89 Bn | Europe to Occupy 39% Global Market Share | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market: Growing investments in smart cities

The increase in industrialization and urbanization has led to a rise in the migration of people from rural areas to cities. This is increasing concerns about waste management, air pollution, health risks, and aging infrastructure. To overcome such challenges, governments across the world are making significant investments in smart city solutions. For instance, in 2021 the Indian government announced its plans to invest USD 28.31 billion in smart city projects. Similarly, in June 2020, Huawei signed an agreement with a Saudi investment firm, Batic Investments and Logistics Company to work together to provide smart city platform solutions and services across Saudi Arabia. Many such investments are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Analysis

With 39% of the growth originating from Europe, this region will record a slower growth rate during 2021-2026.

The rising adoption of connected cars and the increasing adoption of sensors in the automotive industry are expected to boost the growth of the smart city ICT infrastructure market in Europe. The increasing adoption of smart education and healthcare solutions will further accelerate the growth of the regional market.

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart city ICT infrastructure market by component (smart utilities, smart transport, smart home and building, and others).

By component, the smart utilities segment led the smart city ICT infrastructure market in 2021, followed by smart transport, smart home and building, and others. The segment is driven by the growing focus on energy conservation, increased consumption of energy, and government policies and incentives favoring the deployment of smart grids worldwide. Also, the benefits offered by smart grids such as enhanced cyber security and efficient management of various electricity sources are driving the adoption of smart utilities, which is fueling the segment growth.

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.40% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 55.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.43 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Spain, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

