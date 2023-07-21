Smart City Information And Communication Technologies (ICT) Infrastructure Market to grow by USD 98.9 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growth driven by growing investments in smart cities - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart City Information And Communication Technologies (ICT) Infrastructure Market to grow by USD 98.9 billion from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 21.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The smart city ICT infrastructure market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, China Mobile Ltd., and NTT Communications Corp. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2023-2027

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart city ICT infrastructure market report covers the following areas:

The smart city ICT infrastructure market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing investments in smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, technological adaptability will hamper the market growth.

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

The increase in IT consolidation and modernization drives the growth of the smart city ICT infrastructure market. By consolidating IT, organizations can improve operational effectiveness and scale economies. Furthermore, due to the expansion of IT consolidation in the public sector, demand for consolidated IT services will also increase. Additionally, young people around the world have a lot of job opportunities owing to these new trends in IT consolidation, which is driving talent migration. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing advanced technologies challenge the growth of the smart city ICT infrastructure market. Smart city initiatives use cutting-edge technologies. They come with significant initial costs and they are relatively new and developing quickly. Furthermore, ensuring that such advanced technologies are safe and will also respect a resident's privacy is a challenge associated with the development of advanced technologies. For instance, laws governing data protection may restrict the gathering and use of specific types of data, while laws governing infrastructure and public services may be slow to change. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Component

Smart Utilities



Smart Transport



Smart Home And Building



Others

Application

Communication



Transportation



Express



Government



Education

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The smart utilities segment is significant for market growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing focus on energy conservation, increased consumption of energy, and government policies and incentives favoring the deployment of smart grids worldwide. Also, the benefits offered by smart grids, such as enhanced cyber security and efficient management of various electricity sources are driving the adoption of smart utilities, which is fueling the segment growth.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart city ICT infrastructure market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart city ICT infrastructure market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart city ICT infrastructure market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart city ICT infrastructure market vendors

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report



Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The Smart City Platform Market is poised to grow by USD 70.56 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.18% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers smart city platform market segmentation by application (smart infrastructure, smart building, smart utilities, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The smart city platform market share growth by the smart infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Smart City Market size is estimated to grow by USD 288.7 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 24.53% during the forecast period. This smart city report extensively covers market segmentation by application (smart infrastructure, smart energy, smart mobility, smart security, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in IT consolidation and modernization is the key factor driving the global smart city market growth.

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 98.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.61 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, China Mobile Ltd., and NTT Communications Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

