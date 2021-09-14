Smart City Networks Announces Technology Contract with Kansas City Convention Center

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a prominent partnership in the events industry, Smart City Networks — the nation's leading provider of technology services for the convention industry — announced today it recently acquired the Kansas City Convention and Entertainment Facilities (KCCEF) as a new client. Under this new agreement, Smart City Networks will provide internet, telecommunications and utility services for the KCCEF.

Nationally renowned and encompassing 10 venues totaling more than 800,000 square feet, the KCCEF includes the Bartle Exhibit Hall spanning eight football fields and the 10,700-seat Municipal Arena. The convention center hosts a wide range of events throughout each year, including large-scale national conventions and conferences, major athletic events, weddings and more.

With this new contract, Smart City Networks now provides services for over 50 venues nationwide.

"Smart City Networks partners with premier facilities across the country, and our whole team feels tremendous excitement about working with the City of Kansas City at all of these venues," said Mark Haley, president of Smart City Networks. "We look forward to providing the most cutting-edge technological offerings and taking events there to a new level of innovation."

Smart City Networks will also partner with Mark One Electric, one of the largest and most respected union electrical contractors in the Midwest, in its work at the various KCCEF venues.

"As a family operation based out of Kansas City, Mark One Electric has provided groundbreaking services since 1974, with projects spanning power, data, lighting and renewable energy," said Rosana Privitera Biondo, president of Mark One Electric. "Our electrical expertise and in-depth local knowledge, paired with Smart City Networks' leading technological services, will help to provide unforgettable events in Kansas City."

July 27 marked the contract's starting date. The initial events utilizing Smart City Networks' technological services included the 122nd VFW National Convention. Additional upcoming events include the Fetch dvm360 veterinary conference, the NAIC 2021 Insurance Summit and the NCHA Cutting Horse Show.

"The Kansas City Conventions & Entertainment Facilities are excited about our partnership with Smart City Networks," said Matthew Cunningham, assistant general manager at Kansas City Convention & Entertainment Center. "Together, we will continue to make Kansas City a premier destination and provide exceptional service to our clients."

About Smart City Networks: Founded 35 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Since 1987, Smart City has participated in 32 convention center expansions and upgrades. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 43 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com.

SOURCE Smart City Networks