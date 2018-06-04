Smart City Networks Awarded Contract at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

As part of the agreement, Smart City will provide consulting and oversight of the Arena's network as well as manage network operations. Smart City brings a high-density Wi-Fi skillset unmatched in the industry today. Backend systems, such as Smart City's captive portal and online ordering systems, will significantly enhance the installed system at ESA.

"We're excited not only to further our long-term partnership with Events DC but to support this dynamic new venture at the ESA," said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks. "We look forward to keeping the customers at the Arena connected."

"With the opening of the Entertainment & Sports Arena this fall, Events DC is proud that Smart City is the Arena's exclusive telecommunications partner. Smart City will deliver wired and wireless technology to create one of DC's most connected venues," said Gregory A. O'Dell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Events DC. "Given its exemplary experience in providing fast and reliable connectivity at our venues, including the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, we look forward to setting a new standard for speed and innovation at the new Arena. Customers bring multiple wireless devices into public venues and their expectations for reliable wireless connectivity is at an all-time high. It's our goal with Smart City to use its smart technology to create the ultimate user experience from sporting events and entertainment to esports."

The 118,000 square-foot Arena will be located in Southeast D.C. on the St. Elizabeths East Campus and is scheduled to open fall 2018. The Arena will not only serve as the home court for the WNBA Washington Mystics and the NBA G-League Capital City Go-Go but will also be the practice court for the NBA Washington Wizards. Additional programming at the Arena will include boxing, concerts, esports and more.

Smart City Networks, the industry leader in event telecommunications and technology, designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, data network engineering, security, and monitoring. With over 39 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S. in their portfolio, Smart City annually supports over 3,000 convention and meetings, accounting for over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information, call 702-943-6000 or visit www.smartcitynetworks.com.

