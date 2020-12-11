Smart City Networks Earns Prestigious USTelecom 2020 Broadband Hero Award

As the exclusive provider of telecommunications to 45 public venues across the country, Smart City was responsible for creating connected spaces allowing frontline workers to care for communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with services such as network design support, internet access, network installations and unified voice services.

"We are proud to accept this prestigious award as it has truly been an honor and rewarding experience to provide our services to so many frontline workers who are selflessly caring for others throughout this pandemic," said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks. "Although the pandemic halted our traditional work, our dedicated and motivated team has continued to work long hours to provide critical connectivity during this unprecedented time."

Working 12-hour shifts throughout the crisis, the Smart City Networks team closely collaborated alongside the United States Army Corps of Engineers, local hospitals, FEMA and other government agencies in providing emergency services to the countless community members who relied on the facilities and frontline worker's services. Smart City's partner venues provided critical support services including but not limited to testing sites, COVID hospitals, contract tracing centers and homeless support.

The following is a complete list of partner venues: San Diego Convention Center, NRG Park, Houston Texas, Santa Clara Convention Center, Atlantic City Convention Center, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Miami Beach Convention Center, Duke Energy Center, Cincinnati Ohio, Los Angeles Convention Center, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Colorado Convention Center, Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

Broadband Heroes ensure that communities can continue learning, working and living during unprecedented times and Smart City has now joined this distinguished group of heroes with those intentions. This annual award is presented by USTelecom, an industry association that represents telecommunications businesses within the United States. Members of USTelecom are innovators as they seek to create new opportunities and connections.

This year's award was presented to Smart City by former Broadband Hero Award recipient Darby McCarty, CEO Smithville Communications, and chairman of USTelecom's Board of Directors.

ABOUT SMART CITY NETWORKS

Smart City began more than 30 years ago in Houston, Texas and has evolved into the nation's leading telecommunication provider for convention centers and meeting facilities. We manage the technology services for more than 3,000 events annually, including virtually every Fortune 500 Company event and major tradeshow. From auto shows to national political party conventions to world economic summits, Smart City has been on the floor, behind the scenes, and maintaining the connections that enable people to make important things happen. Smart City currently serves more than 45 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City, visit smartcitynetworks.com.

