Smart City Networks Signs Five Year Contract with the SAFE Credit Union Convention and Performing Arts District

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of technology services for the convention industry, is proud to announce their newest partnership with the City of Sacramento for services at the newly named SAFE Credit Union Convention Center and SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center. As part of the contract, Smart City will provide an entirely new network to the facilities which are currently undergoing a $340 million expansion.

"We are excited to partner with Smart City during the expansion process to deploy a new network with the upgraded facilities. Smart City brings with them the experience required to prepare the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center and Memorial Auditorium for the technology needs of the future," said Matthew Voreyer, General Manager of the SAFE Credit Union Convention and Performing Arts District.

Smart City's V.P. of Technology, David Langford has designed a system based around the future of Wi-Fi 6, with standard speeds at least four times greater than the current standard of Wi-Fi 5. This network will utilize Cisco technology, implementing redundancy at the core, and full Power over Ethernet (PoE) to operate the Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Access Points. The new network will support 10Gig speeds and up to 64,000 concurrent devices.

"The SAFE Credit Union Convention Center and SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center has embraced the future of telecommunications and is working to bring their clients with them. They understand the market, and the consumers' desire to be a part of the technology," said Langford.

About Sacramento Convention Center: The downtown SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center and Memorial Auditorium are part of the City of Sacramento Convention & Cultural Services department. The Complex is made up of the Community Center Theater, which is currently undergoing a renovation and expansion and is scheduled to reopen in September 2019. The new theater will include a prominent main entrance on L Street, improved acoustics and performance space, an enlarged lobby, expanded restrooms and concessions, ADA improvements, and an activity plaza north of the theater for community events and a variety of other uses. The Convention Center is also currently under renovation and expansion and will improve event flexibility, increase exhibit and meeting space, and improve the guest experience with better circulation through and around the building. It is scheduled to reopen in November 2020. The Memorial Auditorium recently completed an $18.2M renovation. The Auditorium originally opened in 1927 and serves as a multi-venue with seating for over 3800 guests.

About Smart City Networks: Founded 35 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Since 1987, Smart City has participated in 32 convention center expansions and upgrades. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 43 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com.

SOURCE Smart City Networks