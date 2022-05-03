Smart City Platform Market Size to Grow by USD 70.56 billion | Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and ABB Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "Smart City Platform Market Analysis Report by Application (smart infrastructure, smart building, smart utilities, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Major Five Smart City Platform Companies: Key Offerings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers Cloud Intelligence brain, which is an ultra-intelligent AI Platform for solving complex business and social problems for smart cities.

ABB Ltd. - The company offers google cloud IoT solutions which fully managed integration that lets store and analyze data at the edge and in the cloud.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company uses cloud technologies for building smart city platforms.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company uses kinetic solutions to visualize, view, and manage data from the lighting, parking, traffic, and Wi-Fi deployments around city.

The company uses kinetic solutions to visualize, view, and manage data from the lighting, parking, traffic, and Wi-Fi deployments around city. Hitachi Ltd. - The company is building smart cities and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that are helping cities to become safer, more efficient, and convenient while driving economic growth.

Smart City Platform Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Smart infrastructure - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart building - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart utilities - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart City Platform Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Japan is a key country for the smart city platforms market in APAC.

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The smart infrastructure segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing industrial development, commercialization, and awareness of effective utilization of energy and building optimization will drive the adoption of smart infrastructure. Smart infrastructure includes the combination of real and digital worlds across energy systems, buildings, and industries. This enhances the way people live and work and significantly improves efficiency and sustainability. During the forecast period, some of the workforces are expected to continue working from home. This will increase the adoption of various smart speakers, security lighting, and energy & HVAC sensors to enable a comfortable work environment. These factors will positively impact the growth of the segment and, consequently, the market in focus.

Smart City Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Fybr, Hitachi Ltd., Quantela Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

