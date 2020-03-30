Smart Concrete: Technology Overview

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

- An overview of the smart concrete technology

- Discussion of key benefits with respect to utilizing smart concrete technology for the longevity of civil structures and low maintenance costs due to the self-healing ability of this concrete



- Value chain to assess the current market potential and market opportunities in the future along with opinions key opinions from a few of the industry participants

- Enlisted profiles of companies involved in manufacturing and supply chain distribution of smart concrete



Summary:

This confluence of factors has made the development of smart concrete a necessity.The key benefits of using smart concrete include the longevity of civil structures and low maintenance costs due to the selfhealing ability of this concrete.



At present, the lack of substantial particle results from the test projects and high estimated cost of smart concrete are hindering the commercialization of smart concrete, but we expect that growing industrial participation and ongoing research to reduce the cost of smart concrete will propel the commercialization of smart concrete in the coming decade.



