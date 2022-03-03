Smart Connected Clothing Market Size to Grow by USD 2.95 Billion| Technology Innovation Leading to Product Premiumization to boost market growth| Technavio

The report on the smart connected clothing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technology innovation leading to product premiumization.

The Smart Connected Clothing Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), End-user (Men, Women, and Children), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart connected clothing market covers the following areas:

Smart Connected Clothing Market Sizing

Smart Connected Clothing Market Forecast

Smart Connected Clothing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Athos

Carre Technologies Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Interactive Wear AG

Kolon Industries Inc.

Myontec Oy

Myzone Group

Noble Biomaterials Inc.

Ohmatex AS

OTEX Specialty Narrow Fabrics

Outlast Technologies GmbH

Owlet Baby Care

Schoeller Textil AG

Sensoria Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Vista Medical Ltd.

Vulpes Electronics GmbH

Wearable X

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the primary drivers of the smart connected clothes market's growth is a technological advancement that leads to product premiumization. Wireless technology, Bluetooth motion sensors, temperature sensors, and other leading technologies have all brought significant improvements to the sector. These technologies are the cornerstones of the smart linked clothing concept, which includes skirts, shirts, jeans, and clothing accessories. As a result, technical innovation is at the heart of the production of smart-linked apparel.

Another element driving the growth of the smart connected clothes market is increased product promotion via digital marketing and social media. For product promotion and customer involvement, social media has been shown to be a powerful tool. The major participants in the global market for smart connected clothes are active on digital and social media channels. As a result, it is simple for vendors to establish sales dialogue with individuals and gain them as possible clients.

Smart Connected Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.84% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Athos, Carre Technologies Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Kolon Industries Inc., Myontec Oy, Myzone Group, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Ohmatex AS, OTEX Specialty Narrow Fabrics, Outlast Technologies GmbH, Owlet Baby Care, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Vista Medical Ltd., Vulpes Electronics GmbH, and Wearable X Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Children - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Children - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Exhibit 107: AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Athos

Exhibit 110: Athos - Overview



Exhibit 111: Athos - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Athos - Key offerings

11.5 Carre Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 113: Carre Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Carre Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Carre Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 116: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Myontec Oy

Exhibit 120: Myontec Oy - Overview



Exhibit 121: Myontec Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Myontec Oy - Key offerings

11.8 Myzone Group

Exhibit 123: Myzone Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: Myzone Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Myzone Group - Key offerings

11.9 Owlet Baby Care

Exhibit 126: Owlet Baby Care - Overview



Exhibit 127: Owlet Baby Care - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Owlet Baby Care - Key offerings

11.10 Sensoria Inc.

Exhibit 129: Sensoria Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Sensoria Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Sensoria Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Vulpes Electronics GmbH

Exhibit 132: Vulpes Electronics GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: Vulpes Electronics GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Vulpes Electronics GmbH - Key offerings

11.12 Wearable X

Exhibit 135: Wearable X - Overview



Exhibit 136: Wearable X - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Wearable X - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

